‘Wear a helmet’: Gordon Ramsay shows off full torso bruise after bike accident

Gordon Ramsay has warned fans to “wear a helmet” after he was involved in a bike accident, leaving him with a bruise down the whole left-hand side of his torso.

In a Father’s Day message, the chef explained how he was riding his bike in Connecticut when the incident happened, and was “saved” by his helmet and medical staff at a local hospital.

He then lifted his chef’s jacket up to reveal the side of his body, which was bright purple with bruising.

“I did NOT expect that. Sheesh that bruise is wild”, one response read, while another added: “Grateful you’re still with us, Chef!”