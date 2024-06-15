I’m lucky to be here: Gordon Ramsay has ‘really bad’ cycling accident

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gordon Ramsay has said he is “lucky to be here” after experiencing a “really bad” cycling accident in the US.

The celebrity chef was left shaken after the incident in Connecticut which left him with a purple bruise which appeared to cover a significant portion of his chest.

The presenter and restaurant owner, 57, who fronts the Kitchen Nightmares programme, shared photos of his clothes being torn and helmet crushed.

His hands were shaking in an Instagram video he uploaded on Saturday, as he urged people to wear helmets no matter “how short the journey is”.

He said: “Hey guys, it’s Gordon. I’d like to share a very important message with you all.

“You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman (races) etc and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here.

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care… these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet now.

“I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”

He added that it was a “massive” weekend due to Father’s Day, which takes place on Sunday.

Mr Ramsay also captioned the post, writing that he was “doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato”.

He added that he was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, and the helmet “saved” his life.