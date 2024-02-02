Inside the 2024 Grammys luxury gift bag worth $36,000

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 2024 Grammy Awards are almost here, as the Recording Academy prepares for the biggest night in music. Much like every year, only some nominated musicians will be taking home the coveted prizes for Album of the Year or Song of the Year. However, not everyone will be leaving empty handed.

For the 25th year in a row, Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets will be handing out luxury gift bags to presenters and performers, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and returning host Trevor Noah. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2024 Grammys gift bags are valued at $36,000 and include a variety of lavish products inside.

“It has been a privilege and honour to have been a small part of music’s biggest night for 25 years,” said Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary in a press release. “I believe our gifts are so well received because they range from functional to fabulous while embracing inclusivity and philanthropy. Our signature Grammy Gifts have become an anticipated perk for talent, and I’m particularly excited to share what we’ve curated this year.”

During the three days of rehearsals leading up to the annual event, Distinctive Assets will be handing out the gift bags at a gifting lounge hosted by Tom’s Watch Bar at LA Live - located next to Crypto.com Arena, where the 66th annual Grammys will take place. This year’s Grammy Gift Lounge is presented by Miage Skincare, which will be offering its complete five-piece line of luxury products for a fourth year.

Also being featured in the gift lounge is Aiper, a cordless robotic pool cleaner; Auro Wellness Glutaryl health and longevity bundles; Cate Brown luxury sustainable toss pillows; top-rated Chilean wines from Frontera; museum-quality heritage jewellery from Grossé; the Nap Bar Better Sleep Box; Oneisall all-in-one pet grooming vacuum blow dryer; Oxygenetix oxygenating foundation; deluxe makeup accessories, vegan leather jackets, and cruelty-free outerwear from Peta x Noize; and THOR Kitchen #cooklikeamusicgod welcome packages.

As for this year’s performers, they will receive a preassembled Grammy gift bag filled with a wide variety of luxury products. The items featured in the gift bags include a vegan beverage from 1MD Nutrition; Mitchell S Jackson’s book Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion from Artisan Books; a portable seat from BAGCEIT; three cleansing balms from Banila Co; Bird Buddy’s smart bird feeder; a portable blender from BlendQuik; and a session with magician and mentalist Carl Reads Minds.

The gift bag will also include skincare from DANUCERA; Dyson noise-cancelling headphones; the Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush from EpicLight Beauty; exclusive access to VIP app FLY LYFE; mini Furby Furblet electronic toys; Height Sleep’s red light therapy device; HEYDUDE shoes; the book If You See Them: Young, Unhoused, and Alone in America by Vicki Sokolik; Karma Nuts air-roasted cashews; nail products from KISS; KUDO popcorn; Living Prana pancake and waffle mixes; and the board game Monopoly Knockout.

Also included in the gift bags are products and services from Music Connection; Nana’s All Purpose Alkaline Seasoning; a Nativa SPA self-care set; the OOVO Sing Ring; an Orboot interactive educational world globe; Pair of Thieves socks; Pardon My Fro hair gel; Peta’s “Every Animal Is Someone” beanie; sweatshirts from mental health clothing brand See The Way I See; the book There’s Something in the Water by Leena Bakshi from STEM4Real; Sugarfina candy; men’s hair accessories from The Hair Forge; Wella Professionals leave-on hair repair treatment; WEN by Chaz Dean hair care gift set; sleep consultation voucher from Wesper; and Wine Enthusiast’s electric sparkling wine opener, among other gifts.

The 2024 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah on Sunday 4 February, beginning at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT.

SZA, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo lead the nominations across the Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year categories. SZA is the most nominated artist this year, being among the Album of the Year, Best Record, Best Song, Best R&B Performance, and Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees for her album SOS.

Meanwhile, Swift has broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category. The “Anti-Hero” singer, who was also nominated for Album of the Year, is on track to make history as the only artist ever - male or female - to win the category four times. She is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.

Find the full list of 2024 Grammy nominees here.