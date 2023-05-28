Celebrities from Orlando Bloom to Kylie Minogue flock to Monaco Grand Prix

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Monaco Grand Prix took place today (Sunday 28 May) at the world-renowned Circuit de Monaco.

Despite the rainy weather causing chaos on the track, Max Verstappen won the race, making him the two-time world champion.

The Formula One motor racing event, which is known for taking place in one of the most demanding tracks in the event, draws more than 100,000 spectators to the French Riviera.

It also attracts fans with celebrity status, many of whom are seen out and about as they enjoy the race.

So far, a number of famous faces have been spotted among the crowds at the Monaco Grand Prix, including Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Minogue and more.

Here are all the celebrities who attended the event today.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Neymar pose for a photo prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

The Spider-Man star was spotted hanging out with other celebrities at the event including Neymar and David Harbour.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom poses for a photo in the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

Bloom was pictured enjoying the sunshine between spells of rain and chatting with other racegoers in the paddock.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue and Red Bull Racing team members pose for a photo in the garage during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” delighted the Red Bull Racing team when she posed with them for a photograph in the garage.

David Harbour

Stranger Things star David Harbour appeared relaxed as he enjoyed the occasion.

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas greets a fan in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

The Disclosure star was pictured with former drivers Mark Webber and David Coulthard, and took some time to take photos with fans.

Dame Shirley Bassey

Dame Shirley Bassey poses for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

“Goldfinger” singer Damd Shirley Bassey appeared thrilled as she posed for photos outside the Red Bull Racing garage.

James Marsden

James Marsden walks in the Paddock during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

James Marsden, star of Enchanted, soaked up the atmosphere during the event.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes pose for a photo next to the car of Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing in the garage during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco (Getty Images)

Retired Russian tennis player attended the event with her husband Alexander Gilkes.

Neymar

(L-R) David Harbour, Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner, Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, Neymar, Maria Sharapova and Kylie Minogue pose for a photo on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

Brazilian football player chatted with fellow celebrity racegoers and posed for photos with them ahead of the race.

Tom Kerridge

Tom Kerridge, Beverley Knight and Paul Ainsworth pose for a photo outside the Red Bull Racing garage prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2023 (Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge attended the event alongside singer-songwriter Beverley Knight and fellow chef Paul Ainsworth.