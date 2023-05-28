Celebrities from Orlando Bloom to Kylie Minogue flock to Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix took place today (Sunday 28 May) at the world-renowned Circuit de Monaco.
Despite the rainy weather causing chaos on the track, Max Verstappen won the race, making him the two-time world champion.
The Formula One motor racing event, which is known for taking place in one of the most demanding tracks in the event, draws more than 100,000 spectators to the French Riviera.
It also attracts fans with celebrity status, many of whom are seen out and about as they enjoy the race.
So far, a number of famous faces have been spotted among the crowds at the Monaco Grand Prix, including Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom, Kylie Minogue and more.
Here are all the celebrities who attended the event today.
Tom Holland
The Spider-Man star was spotted hanging out with other celebrities at the event including Neymar and David Harbour.
Orlando Bloom
Bloom was pictured enjoying the sunshine between spells of rain and chatting with other racegoers in the paddock.
Kylie Minogue
The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” delighted the Red Bull Racing team when she posed with them for a photograph in the garage.
David Harbour
Stranger Things star David Harbour appeared relaxed as he enjoyed the occasion.
Michael Douglas
The Disclosure star was pictured with former drivers Mark Webber and David Coulthard, and took some time to take photos with fans.
Dame Shirley Bassey
“Goldfinger” singer Damd Shirley Bassey appeared thrilled as she posed for photos outside the Red Bull Racing garage.
James Marsden
James Marsden, star of Enchanted, soaked up the atmosphere during the event.
Maria Sharapova
Retired Russian tennis player attended the event with her husband Alexander Gilkes.
Neymar
Brazilian football player chatted with fellow celebrity racegoers and posed for photos with them ahead of the race.
Tom Kerridge
Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge attended the event alongside singer-songwriter Beverley Knight and fellow chef Paul Ainsworth.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies