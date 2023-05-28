F1 Monaco Grand Prix RESULT: Race standings as Max Verstappen wins in the rain
Formula 1 race reaction as Max Verstappen wins the Monaco Grand Prix for the second time in his career
Max Verstappen survived a rain shower and the looming threat of Fernando Alonso to secure an impressive victory at a one-sided Monaco Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who beat Alonso to pole position by just 0.084 seconds, kept his cool in the slippery conditions to lead Sunday’s 78-lap race, which lasted nearly two hours from start to finish, as he secured his fourth win of the season.
Alonso finished 27.9 seconds behind the Red Bull driver with Esteban Ocon third for Alpine, as the Frenchman claimed only the third podium of his career.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell took advantage of the rain to cross the line in fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes. Sergio Perez started last after he crashed out of qualifying and finished 16th following a terrible race for the Mexican driver which included five pit stops.
Follow reaction updates from the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent.
Fernando Alonso’s fifth podium in six races
And this time it’s not third for the Spaniard... it’s second!
Yet his wait for a 33rd win goes on!
Max Verstappen up top once again in Monaco!
Esteban Ocon, after finishing third:
“Estie bestie is on the podium baby! We’ve done it. Super weekend from everyone at the team. We improved the car from the beginning to the end, we didn’t make a wrong foot. Inters was perfect timing, been a while since I’ve been on the podium - hope this is the first of many!”
Fernando Alonso, after coming home second:
“We played a long game with the strategy, Max drove super well on the medium tyres. The rain complicated things, not easy to drive around.
“I was surprise with no safety cars, everyone did well to keep the cars on track.”
Max Verstappen, after finishing P1:
“It was very tricky to drive. We had to make the call to go on inters. Quite difficult in that scenario, hit the walls a few times, super difficult out there - that’s Monaco.
“It’s super nice to win it in the way we did, with the weather. A lot of points.”
“Very lovely that. Difficult there in the wet but quite enjoyable too. Thank you guys, pretty well executed race.
“That was a long one!”
Top-10 in Monaco:
1-10: Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Norris, Piastri
The flying Dutchman wins for the second time in Monaco!
That incredible qualifying lap yesterday set it up - and he’s been efficient and supreme once again on Sunday!
Brilliant work for Fernando Alonso too in the Aston Martin, he’s second!
And a brilliant podium for Alpine’s Esteban Ocon!
Max Verstappen starts his final lap (Lap 78/78)
One more lap for the championship leader.
Top-10: Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Gasly, Sainz, Norris, Piastri
