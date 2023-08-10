Grandmother moves across the world to marry her high school sweetheart at 70

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A grandson is sharing the love story of his grandmother and her high school sweetheart on TikTok.

Noah Russi, who goes by the username @liveforlines on the platform, posted a video montage of his grandmother and her current husband who was also her first boyfriend ever. “POV: going to visit my Nan who moved back across the world to be with her first high school bf,” text across the screen reads at the start of the TikTok as Russi is seen sitting on a train.

Then the montage begins as more text goes across the screen detailing how the two came back together after spending decades apart. Russi explained that the couple both had six children of their own with different spouses, but they both lost them due to cancer. They got married when they were both 70 years old and are now both in their 80s.

“They both had six kids of their own,” text across the screen reads. “But reconnected when cancer took their partners. They end up getting married at 70 years old. It’s now been 10 happy years together. I don’t think they would be here without each other.”

In between each line of text is a different moment the couple has shared throughout their marriage whether that be the two of them snuggling on the couch, holding hands while walking across the beach, or waltzing around the kitchen.

The TikTok ends with the words “A love story” written across the screen as the couple tightly hug each other.

Russi does not reveal which countries were involved in the round-the-world love story. But the first scene of the TikTok shows him on what appears to be a London Underground train, while he himself appears to be based in Vancouver, suggesting the two countries may be Canada and the UK.

Since being posted one week ago on 3 August the video has been viewed over 700,000 times with over 1,000 comments expressing their love for the story. “It’s like the red string, it pulls and stretches but never breaks…..it was attached to them the whole time. Until they met again,” one comment gushed. “Imagine their partners together in Heaven watching over them happily,” a second person mentioned.

A third commenter called the two of them “the sweetest thing ever.” Russi replied to this comment saying it gets even more sweet when he’s physically around them and not just visiting like he was this time. “You should be in their presence. If that ain’t love I don’t know what love is,” he wrote.

This comes after another cute gesture as a farmer planted 80 acres of sunflowers for him and his wife’s fiftieth wedding anniversary on 10 August. And coming up with the idea was no easy task. “Well we’re celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary August 10th and you know what’s a guy get his gal for the 50th?” Lee Wilson said. “And I put a lot of thought into it and she always liked sunflowers.” The farmer planted 1.2 million sunflowers in total which is roughly 15,000 sunflowers per acre. He began the planting process in May with his son’s help.

Unlike Russi’s grandmother, this couple has been together since high school and never looked back. “We met in high school. She couldn’t date until she was 16, and I called her on her 16th birthday and that’s when we started dating,” Lee said about his wife, Renee.