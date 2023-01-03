Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Just days after Greta Thunberg expertly clapped back at controversial influencer Andrew Tate, the internet is celebrating the climate activist’s 20th birthday.

Thunberg made headlines last week when the environmental campaigner took down former kickboxer Andrew Tate on Twitter, which ended in him being detained in Romania as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

On 27 December, Thunberg tweeted a brutal response to Tate after he attempted to bait the environmental campaigner into a debate about the carbon emissions of his cars.

“I have 33 cars,” he tweeted, before listing the specifications for his Bugatti and Ferraris.

“This is just the start,” Tate, 36, continued. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Thunberg delighted her followers when she replied, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com,” racking up nearly four million likes on Twitter.

The saga continued when Tate posted a video response to Thunberg, which prominently featured pizza boxes from a local Romanian chain, Jerry’s Pizza. Some people have suggested that the pizza boxes inadvertently served as proof to the authorities that he was in the country.

Following Tate’s detention in Romania, Thunberg responded to news that their online spat had aided in Tate’s arrest, writing on Twitter: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Now, the Swedish climate activist and campaigner Thunberg is celebrating turning 20 years old on 3 January as internet users pay tribute to the unofficial “Andrew Tate’s ender”.

“She ended a grown man, got him arrested and turned 20 in the same week she’s really that girl,” one fan tweeted.

“Greta Thunberg really ended her teens (and 2022) by ending Andrew Tate. Well played @GretaThunberg,” said someone else.

“Happy birthday Tate’s ender,” a third user wrote, while another person called Thunberg “our queen”.

Shortly after Tate posted his video response to Thunberg – in which he received some “not recycled” pizza boxes from someone off-camera – reports emerged that Tate and his brother Tristan had been detained in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group, prosecutors said. The siblings have been under criminal investigation since April, it was reported.

Tate and his brother were initially held for 24 hours while his house was raided in the capital Bucharest on Thursday. Recently, prosecutors reportedly asked a Romanian court to extend his detention by 30 days as part of the investigation.

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer who gained notoriety for his far-right and misogynistic views. He was banned from Twitter for saying that women should “bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted. Tate has also been banned from YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram, but was reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk purchased the platform.