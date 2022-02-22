A soon-to-be husband is facing some backlash for inviting his bride-to-be’s bullies from high school to their wedding.

In a recent post shared to the Reddit thread, “Am I the A**hole”, a 33-year-old man, @u/JThrowawayK57, explained how he and his 32-year-old fiancée are getting married next month.

The couple knew each other from high school and the groom wants to invite a group of friends from the school that he was close to. However, when the bride saw who it was, she went “into panic mode”.

“She said she doesn’t want any member of this group in our wedding whatsoever,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I asked her to explain and she claimed they’d heavily bullied and harassed her in high school while she was dealing with major health problems. She said they made her life hell and caused her mental health permanent damage.”

He then told her that high school was “many years ago” and that these friends have “matured by now”. Still, his fiancée didn’t want them there and also thought it didn’t make sense why they were even on the guest list, as the groom hasn’t hung out with them in a long time.

Although he agreed with this statement, he’s still in “constant contact” with some of these friends, as they played a part in his “childhood-teenage years”.

“She said she’ll veto my decision but I argued that it was ridiculous that she is so hung up on some petty high school drama,” he continued.

“She started crying saying I have no consideration for how she feels and felt like I was prioritising this group over her. I refused to argue anymore because I felt that she keeps disrespecting my choices yet, I got called the selfish one in this whole situation.”

The man explained in this post that they’re “still arguing” and that it’s “getting exhausting”, as he doesn’t tell her who she can or cannot invite to the wedding.

This Reddit post has over 9,500 upvotes so far, with readers in the comments noting how the groom is the a**hole in this situation and that he’s being inconsiderate of his partner’s feelings and trauma.

“Why would she want to be distracted on what is supposed to be ‘her happiest day’ by knowing there are people who used to torment her sitting in the audience?” one comment reads. “His good memories with those people do not outweigh her bad memories and current discomfort.”

“YTA [You’re the a**hole],” another Reddit user wrote. “Let me get this straight, you want to invite them because “back in the day” you hang out with them, but her being bullied does not count because its ‘years ago’?”

Many other people questioned how much this man really loved his fiancée and if these high school bullies have really matured or not.

“How can you say you love someone, but you expect them to relive trauma just because you wanna catch up with some people you haven’t seen since their first chest hair appeared?” one reader asked.

“Let me tell you that this is a great start to your marriage,” another wrote. “Oh, yes, let’s invite all your fiancée’s bullies to her wedding – because they have changed. Oh, I bet they have. Have any of them apologised to your fiancée? Have they?

The Independent has reached out to @u/JThrowawayK57 for comment.