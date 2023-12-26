Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton won’t be starting off 2024 together.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, the singer was asked if she would be attending her husband’s performance at CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. She explained that she had an opportunity of her own.

“I was going to be at his show and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas,” Stefani said.

“Last year I did Vegas and I was kind of like, ‘Remind me never to do Vegas again’ because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host.”

Stefani performed two shows on 30 December and 31 December, 2022 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. And despite her vow not to perform there again, she changed her mind. The singer has not yet announced where in the city she will be performing.

“If you’re going to be working, then I’m going to be working. I’m just going to fly in and out, it’s going to be awesome,” the Voice coach said, referring to Shelton’s gig.

Stefani also recently addressed her 2021 wedding to the country singer which took place at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. She recalled that at one point during the ceremony, she got more emotional than expected.

“I never thought I was going to be getting married. That’s just insane that that happened,” she said. “I do my vows and I’m like literally bawling, I didn’t have a makeup artist I did my own makeup and completely all the makeup came off.”

Stefani shared that Shelton also reduced her to tears.

“[He] goes, ‘I know that you’re always on me about not writing songs,’” she said. “So all of a sudden, guitar out of nowhere, he plays me this song he writes me. I’m bawling.”

During an interview with People in September, she explained that her feelings for Shelton were pretty unexpected at first.

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” Stefani said.

“He’s changed my life ... when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like: ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.’”

She also reflected on what it’s like for her to live in Oklahoma with her husband and children after growing up in California.

“When I was young, I’d walk home from school and see my mom in her shorts doing her gardening, and my dad would be cutting the trees and make me pick up the branches. I’d be like: ‘I’m never having a tree at my house,’” she said.

“When we get to Oklahoma, we’re constantly working — and it’s a different kind of work. It’s probably what my mom was doing back in the day, and now I get it!”