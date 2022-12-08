Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwen Stefani has opened up about husband Blake Shelton’s skincare routine and how it includes him washing his face while “in the kitchen sink”.

The 53-year-old singer spoke about Shelton’s morning routine during an episode preview of Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan’s Gloss Angeles podcast, which is set to air on Friday 9 December.

“I don’t want to reveal too much…but this is a man that wakes up and can’t even wash his face inside a normal sink,” Stefani said in the preview, shared via People. “He has to come to the kitchen because he’s so tall! But that’s about it.”

In response, Johnson joked: “Blake, you’re on the show next!”

This isn’t the first time that Stefani has shared her thoughts about skincare. In August, the No Doubt singer revealed how she has kept her skin looking “youthful”.

“Besides exercise and eating right, one skincare secret is hydration,” she said, per Page Six. “I like my skin to look super dewy.”

Over the years, Stefani has also spoken candidly about her relationship to Shelton, who she met while they were co-hosting The Voice together in 2014. They started dating in 2015 and got married in 2020.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show in November, Stefani said that divine intervention was at play when she met Shelton.

“God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” she said. “I was like: ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna go to bed. Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone.’”

She noted that her partner changed her perspective, adding: “I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton’s like: ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’”