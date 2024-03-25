Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her guilty pleasure: ‘It’s a slippery slope’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about something she’s not proud of enjoying.

The actress recently revealed in an interview with The Sunday Times that she loves reality television. “I really love to sleep and lie around. I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day,” she told the outlet.

Specifically, one of her favourite reality shows is Love Is Blind, which recently aired its season six reunion on Netflix. Despite some gripes people have with the show and its format, Paltrow admitted that the show has still got her hooked.

“Oh my God! [I watch] Love Is Blind, which is like so f***ing terrible and I can’t stop watching it,” she said.

Recently, one of the stars of the reality show’s most recent season revealed she isn’t keen on one A-list artist watching the Netflix dating series.

Finding out Taylor Swift could be among the many fans who watched her pursue love on TV is something out of Chelsea Blackwell’s wildest dreams. Yet, the prospect became more likely when the Grammy winner’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, did an impersonation of Blackwell during a recent episode of his podcast, New Heights.

Though the Kansas City Chiefs player didn’t go as far to say he watched Love Is Blind with Swift, he did admit he got hooked on the Netflix dating show himself. Kelce begged his older brother, Jason, to give the series a shot, comparing his 2016 eponymous dating show to it.

“You gotta watch Love Is Blind, man. It is the worst trash ever — it’s worse than Catching Kelce — but it’s so f***ing good,” he proclaimed.

Kelce then got specific, noting that Jason should at least watch to see Blackwell in it. “Honestly, I just want you to watch the one girl and to just hear her,” he begged before impersonating one of Blackwell’s famed lines she gave ex-fiance Jimmy Presnell: “You think I’m clingy? I’m clingy? Really?”

The premise of the show sees couples then expected to tie the knot after 28 days. With many, many bumps in the road, Blackwell and Prisnell ended their relationship just before they were made to say “I do”.

“I just got the most mortifying news,” Blackwell remarked in a 20 March TikTok. “I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point, because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me, and the only outlet that this man knows my name — or not even knows my name — is from whining like a baby back b****.”

“Taylor Swift, if you’re watching it with him,” she continued jokingly. “Please stop.”

But Paltrow doesn’t just like Love Is Blind, she also expressed interest in Netflix’s other dating shows.

“There are these dating shows on Netflix, like, Love on the Spectrum. That’s another thing Covid did. I had never seen a reality TV show until Covid. I had just never done it. Now it’s a slippery slope,” the Goop founder said.