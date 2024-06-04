Gwyneth Paltrow lists LA mansion for $30m and downsizes after son’s graduation

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow has put her Los Angeles mansion on the market for nearly $30m as she prepares to become an empty nester.

The Goop founder, 51, is selling her 8,000 square-foot home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles for $29.99m. The single-story six bedroom house – which sits on nearly two-thirds of an acre – was listed on May 31 by agent Lea Porter of the Beverly Hills Estates, just one day after Paltrow attended her son Moses’ high school graduation. According to the Wall Street Journal, Porter revealed that the Oscar winning-actor is selling her long-time family home to “downsize” now that her children are older.

The Shakespeare in Love actor purchased the house, originally built in the 1950s, with her ex-husband Chris Martin in 2012 for $9.95m. It was gut renovated around 2009, and Paltrow added a one-bedroom guesthouse with a wine cellar, office, gym, game room, and movie theater in 2022.

Nestled in a gated community around the Mandeville Canyon area, the exterior of the home was designed by Windsor Smith in Paltrow’s signature traditional-style.

For the cookbook author, the main focal point of the house – which she now shares with her husband, writer-producer Brad Falchuk – is the kitchen. Just some of the kitchen’s amenities include double cooktops, double ranges, and a wood-burning oven, complete with a center island and a breakfast nook.

The living room is lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, while the primary wing features his and hers separate suites. Outside the estate is a luxurious in-ground plunge pool, and above the garage is a beautiful sunny apartment perfect for guests or staff.

After her “conscious uncoupling” from the Coldplay frontman in 2015, the Brentwood mansion became home for Paltrow and Falchuk after their nuptials in 2018. The couple then blended their families – Paltrow’s two children, daughter Apple and son Moses; and Falchuk’s two kids, daughter Isabella and son Brody. In addition to their Brentwood home, Paltrow and Falchuk plan to split their time between her Hamptons house in Amagansett, New York, and their Montecito, California, home – which was famously featured in Architectural Digest.

According to Porter, the couple also plan on finding an empty-nester home in Los Angeles. The WSJ also revealed that Paltrow’s Brentwood property is right next door to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s new $40m house.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, writer-producer Brad Falchuk, lived in the Brentwood home following their 2018 wedding ( Getty Images for Netflix )

The listing comes after the lifestyle guru and her ex-husband reunited for Moses’ high school graduation on Thursday, May 30. In photos obtained by Page Six, Paltrow and Martin were seen together outside the graduation ceremony, along with 20-year-old Apple. Moses could be seen wearing a blue graduation cap and gown and a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Paltrow’s husband and her famous mother, 81-year-old actor Blythe Danner, were also in attendance.

Last August, Paltrow invited two lucky fans to rent out her guesthouse at her Montecito home on Airbnb, free of charge. Alongside her partnership with the homeshare company, she gave a tour of the “zen” luxury rental that two strangers would call home for one night. The one-bedroom guesthouse, which Paltrow said was “nestled right in nature,” featured a wood-burning fireplace, high beamed ceilings, and a marble bathroom fully stocked with Paltrow’s favourite Goop products.

The two guests also were given the opportunity to enjoy a “Goop Kitchen-inspired” dinner with Paltrow and Falchuk in their wine room with “whatever bottle” of wine they chose.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram. “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal,” Paltrow said.