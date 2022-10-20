Gwyneth Paltrow reveals how her husband feels about her friendship with ex Brad Pitt

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed what her husband, Brad Falchuk, thinks about her friendship with her ex Brad Pitt.

The 50-year-old businesswoman acknowledged that she’s stayed in touch with her ex over the years while speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. Pitt and Paltrow started dating in the ‘90s and were briefly engaged, before splitting up in 1997.

During her interview, Paltrow was asked how Falchuk felt about her friendship with the Bullet Train star. She praised her husband and explained that he approves of her belief in “conscious uncoupling”, which is when two exes end their relationship in a friendly way.

“My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship],” she explained. “Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether you’re uncoupling with a coworker, a spouse, or a boyfriend.”

She further explained what positive things can come out of a breakup, describing the “healing” she did after her split from Pitt and how it allowed her to “reconnect” with him.

“I really do believe that if you’ve invested in somebody -- and of course there are exceptions -- to amputate that relationship [shows that] maybe you’re not then fully letting the full lesson reveal itself and the healing happen,” Paltorw continued. “So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it’s nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life.”

Paltrow also opened up about her and Pitt’s breakup in the‘90s, recalling that it took them some time to get back in touch.

“When we first broke up, we weren’t friends for a while and then we sort of found our way back, probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that,” she explained. “And then just kind of stayed in touch over the years.”

She went on to say how much she “adores” Pitt and applauded his career, as Pitt launched his own skincare company, Le Domaine, last month.

“He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person,” she said. “I really love him. I’m a big fan.”

This wasn’t Paltrow’s first time speaking out about her bond with Pitt. In June, the exes did a joint interview for Goop, where Paltrow reflected on how much her late father, Bruce Paltrow, really liked the Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood star.

“I’ll never forget when we were engaged and he came to me one day, his eyes full of tears, and he said, ‘You know, I never really realised what they mean when they say you’re gaining a son. Like, I’m gaining a son,’” she explained.

She also noted that she “found the Brad [she] was supposed to marry” 20 years after her and Pitt’s breakup. She tied the knot with Falchuk in 2018.

Elsewhere in her interview with ET, Paltrow described some of the things that she loves the most about her marriage to Falchuk.

“We have amazing chemistry and so that’s a great part of a foundation,” she said. “My body feels really good when he’s around, so that’s just luck. And then I think we’ve learned a lot from our first marriages,” she added, referring to her past marriage with Chris Martin and Falchuk’s previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik.

She also detailed how some of their personality traits, such as being “good communicators”, has strengthened their relationship.

“I think we have a great almost reverence for commitment and building, continuing to nourish a marriage,” Paltrow said. “We’ve become very good communicators, and so that’s a very important part.”