Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have mocked Gwyneth Paltrow for the glasses that she wore on the first day of her civil trial over a ski collision, with some likening them to the signature style of notorious killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The Goop CEO’s trial began on Tuesday over a lawsuit brought by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, who claims she crashed into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016.

Sanderson claims that when the actor slammed into him in a “full body hit”, it left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Paltrow responded by filing a countersuit claiming that Sanderson was the one who caused the collision. Her ski instructor, Eric Christiansen, claimed that he saw the incident and believed she wasn’t to blame. He also alleged that she herself received a “full body blow” in the collision and had subsequently abandoned the day’s skiing in distress.

As the trial went to court on Tuesday, Paltrow wore a white sweater and brown pants. However, there is one particular accessory she opted to wear to the event that has made headlines: Aviator glasses featuring two large lenses with gold end pieces, eye rims, and bridge.

On social media, many fans have mocked the Transformers star for the look.

“Those are the worst glasses,” one Instagram commented on Good Morning America’s Instagram post that featured Paltrow at the trial.

“Not the glasses,” another commented.

A third person on Twitter wrote: “Gwyneth Paltrow showed up for court wearing the most ‘I’m an evil rich c-word’ glasses you’re going to see.”

Other people claimed that her glasses were similar to the signature spectacles worn by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal”, who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

“I like her serial killer vibe,” one person commented on GMA’s post, while another added: “Jeffrey Dahmer meets Gwyneth Paltrow.”

A third person on Twitter added: “Why has she dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer.”

Yet another person tweeted: “These are exactly the kind of 1980s aviator specs you should wear when being sued by a retired optometrist.”

As the trial continues today, the actor could be called to the stand by Sanderson’s legal team if other witnesses are available, his attorney said. Paltrow, her now-husband Brad Falchuk and her children Moses, 16, and Apple, 18, are all expected to testify in the case.

While it’s taking place seven years after the ski collision, the trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but now lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. The Hollywood star is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the trial here.