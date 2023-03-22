✕ Close Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court over Utah ski collision

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of fleeing the scene of a ski collision after allegedly plowing into a retired doctor who sustained severe injuries.

Paltrow claims she was hit from behind by another skier suffering minor injuries, whereas Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, claims that it was Paltrow who slammed into him in a “full body hit” as she skied the slopes of Park City, Utah.

He says the movie star and Goop CEO crashed into him with such force that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement,” according to Law & Crime.

The trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but were since lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.

Witness Craig Ramon testified on Tuesday that Ms Paltrow left “three to four” minutes after the collision and did not offer to help Mr Sanderson, who was reportedly face down in the snow and unconscious.