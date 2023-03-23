Gwyneth Paltrow trial – live: Ski collision x-rays shown as Goop mogul complains about court photographs
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s ongoing civil trial over a 2016 ski collision continued on Wednesday.
The Hollywood star and Goop CEO has been accused of crashing into retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016.
Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed into him in a “full body hit” leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that it was Ms Sanderson who crashed into her on the slope.
Testifying for Mr Sanderson’s legal team, neuro-radiology expert Dr Windell Gibby said the scenario presented by Mr Sanderson was more compatible with the degree of the injuries he experienced.
“The force of injury of just falling over would not be the same as if you had someone striking you and knocking you over,” Dr Gibby said. “If you have the combined force of two people, that would also increase... his likelihood for injury.”
The injuries caused Mr Sanderson to “abruptly” suffer a sharp decline in his mental and emotional quality of life, the radiologist said.
Seven years on, the trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but were since lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.
Expert explains Mr Sanderson’s injuries after collision
Mr Sanderson’s attorneys are trying to prove that it was Ms Paltrow who slammed into their client, arguing that the downhill skier always has the right-of-way.
Instead, Ms Paltrow argues that Mr Sanderson rammed into her.
Testifying for the defence, neuro-radiology expert Dr Gibby said the scenario presented by Mr Sanderson’s attorneys was more compatible with the degree of the injuries he experienced — four displaced broken ribs.
“The force of injury of just falling over would not be the same as if you had someone striking you and knocking you over,” Dr Gibby said. “If you have the combined force of two people, that would also increase... his likelihood for injury.”
Mr Sanderson is arguing that Ms Paltrow is essentially guilty of the accident. In his complaint filed in 2019, he alleges that after the collision, she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured”.
“A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash,” the complaint states.
Ms Paltrow on the other hand, claims that her instructor did in fact witness the collision.
The rule of the hills in Utah is that those ahead of you have the right of way and that those coming from behind have to avoid others. Both Mr Sanderson and Ms Paltrow claim that they were lower down on the mountain.
Deer Valley adheres to the National Ski Areas Association responsibility code, which also says that all skiers must be in control and able to stop as well as avoid other skiers.
Testimony has ceased for the day in Park City, Utah, in the trial over who’s responsible for a 2016 ski crash involving Gwyneth Paltrow.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash caused man to ‘abruptly’ lose mental function, Utah court hears
A 2016 ski crash with actor Gwyneth Paltrow caused a man to suffer long-term injuries, including to his mental health and cognitive ability, a Utah court heard on Wednesday, during a second day of testimony in a Park City courthouse.
Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages for the impact of a collision between the two at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, which experts testified left the now 76-year-old with lasting damage.
Radiologist Dr Wendell Gibby, who examined Mr Sanderson, told the court the man had the “typical hallmarks” of a brain injury, and his quality of life “deteriorated abruptly” following the crash, drastically changing things for the typically “very high-functioning, high-energy person.”
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash caused man to ‘abruptly’ lose mental ability, court hears
Gwyneth Paltrow claims the extent of Mr Sanderson’s injuries was exaggerated
Ms Paltrow says in her pre-trial filing that Mr Sanderson’s injuries are exaggerated because an examination was conducted with his doctor, which didn’t reveal anything lacking in his cognitive functioning, the claim says.
The movie star’s filing states that medical records show that he was diagnosed with a “mild” concussion and that he has spent “extended periods of time” on vacation abroad following the crash.
The counterclaim also alleges that Mr Sanderson had 15 chronic medical problems and that he had told his physician a year previously that he was blind in his right eye, and that the vision in his left eye was getting worse.
“She did not knock him down or cause him to suffer a concussion, brain injury, or broken ribs,” Ms Paltrow’s filing states.
Doctor says man in Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident can’t enjoy wine tasting anymore
Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claims a 2016 ski crash with Gwyneth Paltrow left him with permanent injuries that altered his quality of life.
“Terry had been a high-functioning, active person,” Dr Wendell Gibby, a neuroradiology expert, said of Mr Sanderson’s injuries during testimony on Wednesday. “Every day he was doing lots of things. Meeting groups, wine tasting, skiing, volunteering.”
“After the accident, he deteriorated abruptly and many of the activities he loved to do, he stopped doing,” the expert added.
Ms Paltrow has asserted it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her.
