Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s ongoing civil trial over a 2016 ski collision continued on Wednesday.

The Hollywood star and Goop CEO has been accused of crashing into retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016.

Mr Sanderson claims Paltrow slammed into him in a “full body hit” leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims that it was Ms Sanderson who crashed into her on the slope.

Testifying for Mr Sanderson’s legal team, neuro-radiology expert Dr Windell Gibby said the scenario presented by Mr Sanderson was more compatible with the degree of the injuries he experienced.

“The force of injury of just falling over would not be the same as if you had someone striking you and knocking you over,” Dr Gibby said. “If you have the combined force of two people, that would also increase... his likelihood for injury.”

The injuries caused Mr Sanderson to “abruptly” suffer a sharp decline in his mental and emotional quality of life, the radiologist said.

Seven years on, the trial will decide who’s responsible for the damages which began at $3.1m but were since lowered to a $300,000 claim against Paltrow. She is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.