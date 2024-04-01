Gwyneth Paltrow says she has no plans to try polyamory

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow has explained why she doesn’t see herself entering a polyamorous relationship anytime soon.

While she was travelling on 29 March, the 51-year-old Goop founder set up an Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A on her Instagram Story. She received multiple questions from her large following, including one that asked: “Have you ever considered a poly relationship?”

“No thanks!” Paltrow responded, noting: “Not for me but have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal.”

Polyamory is defined as the practice of a non-monogamous relationship style in which both parties within the relationship mutually agree to have multiple sexual or romantic relationships.

Paltrow has been married twice, first marrying Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003 before infamously “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. The former couple share two children - daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17. In 2018, the Avengers actor married her now-husband Brad Falchuk, who has two children - Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17 - with TV producer Suzanne Bukinik.

Paltrow met her current husband Falchuk - a producer and television writer - on the set of Glee in 2010 when she starred as a substitute teacher. Years later, they began dating in August 2014 before making their public debut the following April. By 2017, the pair were engaged and got married the next year.

During another Q&A session on her Instagram Story last August, she spoke candidly about the challenges that come with raising a blended family, especially on becoming a stepmother to Falchuk’s children.

“I did find it really hard at first,” she admitted. “You know? There’s no book on this. Nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light. It’s kind of like trying to avoid landmines.”

She added that it’s difficult to navigate existing family dynamics when you’re the odd one out.

“You’re going into a family with dynamics, and there’s all kinds of fear around loss and what does this new person mean,” the Shakespeare in Love actor said. “But you know for myself, the minute I decided and fully embodied the idea that my step-kids were my kids and I loved them just as much, and I gave them the same rules and boundaries and just kind of wholeheartedly went for it, the easier the whole thing got.”

Besides her marriages to Falchuk and Martin, the Academy Award winner has also been in multiple high-profile relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.