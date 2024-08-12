Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals sex of baby with Ken Urker

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed the sex of her baby with boyfriend and ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

On August 10, Blanchard posted a video on Instagram from a gender reveal party, in which she and Urker shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

“The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family,” she captioned the social media post. “We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want to thank ya’ll for your love and support!”

The video began with the couple speaking directly to the camera to their future child. “Hi sweetie, I’m your mom,” Blanchard said, as Uker added: “I’m your dad.”

“And you’re a girl,” the pair said at the same time, before the clip cut to Blanchard and Urker popping a balloon to reveal pink confetti.

In July, the 32-year-old media personality announced she was expecting her first child when she posted a photo of an ultrasound to Instagram. “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025,” she captioned the post at the time.

Blanchard provided further details about the pregnancy in a YouTube video, in which she confirmed fan speculation and revealed that the pregnancy was “not planned at all.”

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” she told viewers.

Blanchard also took the moment to address concerns over her ability to be a mother. In December 2023, she was released from an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. An investigation later found that Blanchard was abused by her mother, who forced her to pretend she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other serious illnesses.

“I know that there are going to be people that feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” Blanchard said. “I don’t know anyone that said, ‘Okay, I’m ready. I’m doing this.’”

She added that she felt “a shift” after discovering she was pregnant, and explained how “none of anything else mattered” besides the health of her soon-to-be baby. However, Blanchard soon became emotional as she shared her hopes to give “all of the things” to her child that “I wished I could’ve had when I was little.”

“All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby,” she said. “I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn’t.”

Blanchard futher touched on her parenting abilities in an interview with Good Morning America on July 12. “I understand that with my past, there’s gonna be a lot of people that kind of question if I even should be a mother or even have children in my care,” she told the outlet.

Despite her background, Blanchard said that she hopes her past isn’t any indication of her future. “I know that I’m not perfect. I know that I have made mistakes in the past. And I will probably make minor mistakes going forward,” she said. “But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes with time.”