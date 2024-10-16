Gypsy Rose Blanchard thinks it’s ‘heartbreaking’ her mother will never meet her baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Gypsy Rose Blanchard has admitted she’s devastated that her late mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, will never meet her baby.

Speaking to Nick Viall on his podcast, The Viall Files, the 33-year-old convicted felon – who was served eight years in prison for the role she played in her mother’s murder – confessed she wished her mom could experience being a grandmother to her unborn daughter.

“I mean, for me, it is heartbreaking because I do, from time to time, think about what could have been, and it makes me sad,” the soon-to-be parent told Viall during the October 16 episode.

According to Blanchard, she’s tried not to dwell on the line of thinking because she knows nothing can be done about it. As a result, Blanchard pushed the thoughts of her mother never meeting her baby to the back of her mind. Still, critics have continuously questioned Blanchard about how she plans to handle conversations with her child about what happened to her mother.

“I mean, there has been questions on social media. Everybody asked the question, you know, ‘What are you gonna tell your daughter whenever grandma isn’t around?’” she recounted.

open image in gallery Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’s ‘heartbroken’ her mother won’t know her daughter ( Getty Images )

“My response to them is that Kristy has become more of a mother to me than my own mother was,” Blanchard said, referring to her stepmother Kristy Blanchard. “Kristy is going to be grandma.”

As for the social media users that have questioned her mothering abilities ever since she announced her pregnancy on YouTube in July, Blanchard doesn’t believe the public should have any opinion or comment at all.

“I mean, finding out that I’m going to be a new mother, you know, that is not something that I don’t think anybody could honestly say I’m ready for. Maybe a few are, but when it happens, you’re kind of like, ‘Am I really ready for this right now?’” she explained, adding: “I don’t have concern of any kind that my trauma from the past will affect my ability to parent.”

Blanchard also credited all the women she has in her life – including Kristy and the mother of her boyfriend, Ken Urker – as her role models.

Elsewhere in the episode, Urker – who reignited his romance with Blanchard in April – admitted he moved to Louisiana to be with Blanchard when he found out she was pregnant. However, because of her parole, the couple isn’t able to live together.

Blanchard is on parole until June 2025, meaning Urker won’t be moving in with Blanchard until after she gives birth. When asked if there are exceptions to the rule, Blanchard explained they would have to get married in order to live together while she was on parole. But because Blanchard’s divorce from Ryan Anderson hasn’t been finalized, she has apprehensions about moving too quickly into that relationship stage with Urker.

“I’m not the person to say just because we’re having a child you have to marry me. I’m not the type of person to tell you how to your live your life, like I don’t want to be that person to say, ‘You have to marry me,’” she said.

Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. She had pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, after her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed her mother at least 17 times at her home while Blanchard hid in a bathroom during the assault.

An investigation later found that Blanchard was abused by her mother, who had Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Blanchard testified in court that Dee Dee had falsely claimed she suffered from conditions such as leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other serious illnesses.