Hailey Bieber reveals engagement ring upgrade from Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she received a new engagement ring after renewing her vows with her husband, Justin Bieber.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, published on July 23, the Rhode founder mentioned her Lorraine Schwartz–designed diamond ring which sparked speculation that it was 10 carats bigger than her original ring when she first debuted it. However, Bieber went on to dispute these rumors.

“Actually, this is only one carat bigger. It’s just elongated,” she told the outlet. “They’re going off with their own stories about it. I don’t like it. I didn’t want to talk about it,” she continued, noting the rumors.

Despite their original meeting taking place in 2009, Hailey and Justin were only spotted together occasionally before announcing their engagement in July 2018, shortly after his relationship with Selena Gomez ended.

Announcing their engagement, the “Peaches” singer took to Instagram with a lengthy caption. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote at the time. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

“I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

The 27-year-old model announced her pregnancy earlier this year in May when she and her husband posted the same vintage-filter Instagram video as she rubbed a baby bump. The two were dressed in modified wedding attire with Hailey in a white lace dress and Justin in a black coat with a matching backwards baseball cap.

The clip appeared to also be their vow renewal in addition to a pregnancy announcement.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bieber mentioned that by the time that social media post was uploaded, she was already six months along in her pregnancy.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she said. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Although she did eventually realize that too much privacy was more stress-inducing than she thought it would be.

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” the Rhode founder continued. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

She also used the interview as an opportunity to speak about her relationship with her husband, including how they would be enjoying their last few months as a family of two.

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like: ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she said. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”