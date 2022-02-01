Hailey Bieber reveals why she won’t do interviews about marriage to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she won’t be publicly speaking about her private life anymore, and that includes her marriage with Justin Bieber.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, the 25-year-old model explained why she has no interest in doing any more interviews that are about her husband, 27, or her personal life.

“It doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context,” she explained. “The media loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.”

And while Bieber plans on keeping certain aspects of her marriage private, she still spoke about how “normal” she and her husband are.

“Behind closed doors, we’re two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers,” she said.

“I think given the magnitude of Justin’s career, he’s a very normal person, and I don’t think that always happens,” the model added.

The couple tied the knot back in September 2018. And when WSJ asked Bieber if she wanted to have kids, she noted that in the midst of her very busy career, she’s just not ready yet.

“I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she explained. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

Additionally, she feels like “there’s a thing that happens for women” when they get married, which is the assumption that they’ll have kids right away.

“Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” she explained. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

This isn’t the first time that the couple has discussed some of the ups and downs that come with marriage.

Speaking to Vogue in February 2019, shortly after she got married, Bieber mentioned that she and her husband had met with a marriage counsellor.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” she said at the time. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

The singer himself also emphasised how difficult it can be to be married sometimes. In an interview with GQ this past August, Justin Bieber said that his first year of marriage was “really tough.”

“Because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff,” he explained. “There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”