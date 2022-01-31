Rafael Nadal hails Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after Australian Open win

Rafael Nadal has said he and his rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have done “important things” for tennis.

Nadal was speaking after he won a men’s tennis record 21st Grand Slam after he defeated Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. Before the victory he was tied with Federer and Djokovic on 20 slam titles a piece. The Spaniard feels “lucky” to have been able to share the tennis era with them.

“I really feel very proud about the way that we managed our rivalry during all our careers,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s just a game and in some way we achieved more than what we ever dreamed when we were kids. I mean, at the end, it doesn’t matter that much if one is 21, one is 20, or the other finished 23 and the other with 21.

“I think we did very important things for our sport and we achieved our dreams and we enjoy it. I feel lucky to be part of this era that has been very special for our sport.”

Both Federer and Djokovic made it clear the feeling is mutual in their congratulatory messages to Nadal after his Australian Open win.

Federer, who is currently injured, wrote: “To my friend and great rival @RafaelNadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

“A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.”

And Djokovic said: “Congratulations to @rafaelnadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time.”