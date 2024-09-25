Justin Bieber’s ‘French dupe’ has Hailey Bieber ‘scared’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Hailey Bieber has hilariously reacted to a look-alike of her husband, Justin Bieber.

A French TikTok star, Theo Saussard, shared the video of the doppelgänger in Paris, France, on September 24. In the footage, the man could be seen standing inside a Metro train car, with black sunglasses and a big tan hat on.

He mirrored Justin’s casual style as he was wearing a gray sweater over a white shirt, light-washed jeans, and white sneakers. Saussard then zoomed the camera in, getting a closer look at the train passenger, who had a wispy mustache and tattoos on his neck – just like Justin does.

“Wtf, Justin f***ing Bibier,” Sassard wrote in the caption. “Just a random Tuesday during fashion week.”

The TikTok user went on to quip about the interaction in the caption, writing: “So I just met Justin Bieber in the French metro ???”

Justin’s wife Hailey then responded to the footage, writing in the comments: “I’m scared.”

open image in gallery Justin Bieber look-alike spotted in Paris ( @theosauss/TikTok )

Saussard excitedly replied to the model: “THIS IS LEGENDARY.”

Fans in the comments discovered that the video did not in fact show the “Baby” singer but a man named Dylan Declos – a notable Justin Bieber impersonator. On his Instagram, Declos has various videos of himself lip-syncing the singer’s hit tunes. He also poses in jean jackets, baggy pants, sports jerseys, or a yellow beanie, all to match Beiber’s style.

Hailey’s discovery of her husband’s lookalike comes one month after the couple welcomed their first baby together. The “Peaches” singer first took to Instagram on August 23 to post a picture of his baby’s foot, while revealing his child’s name in the caption.

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” Justin wrote.

open image in gallery Hailey and Justin Bieber ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

The couple picked their son’s moniker to honor a long-standing family tradition of keeping the initials, “JB.” The 30-year-old’s father, Jeremy Bieber, follows the custom, as does his 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn, and his 14-year-old half-brother, Jaxon. Justin also decided to pay tribute to his father by giving his son the first name Jack, which is Justin’s father’s middle name.

Last week, the 27-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share a new mirror selfie for the first time since giving birth. Hailey recently revealed that while she shared the news of her pregnancy in May, she was actually six months pregnant at the time.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff,” she said, during a July interview with W Magazine.

“I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”