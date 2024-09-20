Hailey Bieber posts new selfie weeks after welcoming first child Jack

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Hailey Bieber posted a new selfie nearly a month after she welcomed her first child, Jack, with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on September 19 to post a mirror selfie with her hair in an updo. She also wore a black shirt, gold hoop earrings, and her signature silver “B” necklace, in honor of her husband’s last name.

In the snap, Hailey had her nails painted dark blue while showing off her Rhode Beauty company’s signature pink iPhone case, which has an open slot that holds one of the brand’s lip products.

She captioned the post with, “hi,” alongside a gold star emoji.

Hailey’s post comes weeks after she and Justin announced the arrival of their first child. The singer first took to Instagram on August 23 to post a picture of his baby’s foot, while revealing his child’s name in the caption.

“Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” Justin wrote. His wife then reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and added a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji.

open image in gallery Hailey Bieber shares new selfie on Instagram weeks after welcoming her baby ( haileybieber / Instagram )

The couple picked their son’s moniker to honor a long-standing family tradition of keeping the initials, “JB.” The 30-year-old’s father, Jeremy Bieber, follows the custom, as does his 16-year-old half-sister Jazmyn, and his 14-year-old half-brother, Jaxon.

The “Baby” singer also decided to pay tribute to his father by giving his son the first name Jack, which is Justin’s father’s middle name.

Hailey and Justin first announced in May that they were expecting when they shared images from their vow renewal ceremony, which also highlighted the model’s baby bump. At the time of the announcement, Hailey was around six months pregnant, she confirmed during a July interview with W Magazine.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she said. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

However, she confessed that she didn’t enjoy keeping her pregnancy under wraps since it changed how she went about living her life.

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” the Rhode Beauty founder continued. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”