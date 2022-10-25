Jump to content

Hailey Bieber shares religious message amid Kanye West antisemitism controversy

Many celebrities have publicly condemned antisemitism following rapper’s controversial comments

Meredith Clark
New York
Tuesday 25 October 2022 20:53
Comments

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash

Hailey Bieber has seemingly condemned Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks with a message about religion and love for “all people”.

On Monday, the 25-year-old model took to Instagram to show her support for the Jewish community amid West’s ongoing antisemitic comments and public backlash.

“You cannot believe in God and be anti-semitic,” Bieber wrote on her Instagram story. “You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people.”

The Rhode Skin founder also re-shared a graphic to her story, initially posted by comedian Amy Schumer, which read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

With the post, Bieber joined a growing list of celebrities that have spoken out against antisemitism after West made a number of controversial comments, and shared conspiracy theories about both Jewish and Black people. Lizzo and John Legend were among the first celebrities to call out West, followed by David Schwimmer, Reese Witherspoon, Florence Pugh, and Eric Andre.

Kim Kardashian also shared a post condemning antisemitism on Monday, without referencing her ex-husband by name. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Hailey Bieber shares message to her Instagram story amid Kanye West backlash

(Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

This is not the first time Bieber has voiced her opinion on West’s recent controversies. After the Yeezy designer wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week, Bieber spoke out in support of Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following a barrage of insults from West.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West responded by calling Bieber “nose job Hailey Baldloose,” and telling Justin Bieber:“Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right”.

West has been at the centre of ongoing controversy after the rapper shared antisemitic conspiracy theories on Instagram, including suggesting that rapper Diddy was being controlled by Jewish people. When asked by Piers Morgan whether he regretted his comments during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, West said: “No, absolutely not.”

