Hailey Baldwin has officially launched her skincare brand Rhode – but she’s aware of the oversaturation of celebrity skincare ranges in the beauty industry.

“I know that people are so tired of celebrity brands and I’m like, honestly, I get that,” she said in an interview with Bustle. “I think that I’m trying to do something very different.”

On 15 June, Baldwin launched the minimalist skincare line Rhode, derived from the 25-year-old model’s middle name. The debut lineup includes five different products – a serum, a moisturizer, and a lip treatment available in three scent options, all ranging between $16 and $29.

For Baldwin, who has been open about her mental health struggles in the past, maintaining a skincare routine has played a huge role in her mental health journey.

“The commitment to taking care of my skin has helped me mentally to push forward and feel like it’s a small win. Like, I got through that today,” she said. “I took care of my skin before bed, and that makes me feel good. It’s showing up every single day for yourself.”

The model joins the ranks of several celebrities who have launched their own skincare brands in the hopes of achieving similar to Rihanna’s billion-dollar success with Fenty Beauty – including Selena Gomez, Scarlett Johansson, and most recently, Kim Kardashian.

Last February, Johansson announced the arrival of her skincare brand, The Outset. Unsurprisingly, the internet was less than excited to receive another celebrity skincare label.

“I’m so serious when I say this: Society has progressed past the need for celebrity skincare lines,” one person said on Twitter after the announcement.

Baldwin has often shared details about her skincare and makeup regime, having been a BareMinerals global ambassador since 2018. The model previously revealed that she suffers from a skin problem called perioral dermatitis, which causes a red rash and bumps on her face. She treats the skin condition using a few anti-inflammatory products, but it can be triggered by a new beauty product, the weather, or certain SPFs.

Prior to the release of Rhode Skin, Baldwin explained that her usual daytime and night-time routine included “a double cleanse – first an oil-based cleanser, and then a gentle foaming [cleanser]; a serum or two, depending on if I want to layer more things, a moisturiser.”

Baldwin added that she always wears an SPF on her face as well.

“I think if I had understood even younger than 24 that SPF was so important, I probably would have done it sooner,” she said. “But I think I’ll be happy that I even started in my 20s.”