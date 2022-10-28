50 best Halloween costume ideas for 2022
Despite pop culture clearly being favoured this Halloween, a classic witch came in first place in top 50 list
Britons’ most-wanted Halloween costumes for 2022 include Kanye West, Batman and Stranger Things characters, according to a poll.
A survey of 2,000 adults also discovered Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Pete Davidson are among the “go-to” looks.
Marvel character get-ups were popular, including Spiderman, Dr Strange and Black Widow.
Despite pop culture clearly being favoured this Halloween, a classic witch came in first place in the top 50 list.
More than one-fifth (21 per cent) said they felt Halloween was an opportunity for them to express the quirky side of their personality, while 18 per cent put a lot of time and thought into their spooky look.
When it came to duos, Stranger Things’ Eleven and Mike, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy following the Wagatha Christie drama and loved-up Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker featured.
Pollsters also found that despite no longer being PM, Boris Johnson came in at number 12 in the list of people Britons planned to dress up as.
The research was commissioned by wine brand 19 Crimes.
The survey also found only 43 per cent of people planned to celebrate Halloween this year.
This included attending or hosting a house party (25 per cent), going on a night out (22 per cent) and taking younger relatives trick-or-treating (21 per cent).
Almost one-fifth said they thought outfits should be funny (19 per cent), while 33 per cent preferred a scary look.
Four in 10 adults claimed they were fans of fancy dress and typically spent £28.50 each on outfits and more than an hour – 62 minutes – perfecting their look for an event.
Almost half went on to share photos of their Halloween appearances on social media. One-third even preferred fancy dress as an adult, compared to 23 per cent who enjoyed it more as a child.
People typically looked at films (23 per cent), TV shows (21 per cent) and Instagram (18 per cent) for inspiration, with 27 per cent believing social media trends influenced looks today.
Other ways respondents thought fancy dress outfits had evolved over the years included off-the-shelf outfits being more available (29 per cent) and people being more creative (28 per cent).
Of those polled via OnePoll, 44 per cent tended to buy a ready-made outfit while 39 per cent typically made their own.
Top 50 Halloween costume ideas favoured by Britons for 2022
1. A witch
2. Wednesday Addams
3. Beyonce
4. Kanye West
5. Spider-man – Marvel
6. The Joker
7. Dr Strange – Marvel
8. Batman
9. Carole Baskin
10. Thor – Marvel
11. A member of Hellfire Club – Stranger Things
12. Boris Johnson
13. Black Widow – Marvel
14. Will Smith
15. Beth Harmon – Queen’s Gambit
16. Spice Girls
17. Eleven – Stranger Things
18. Dali – Money Heist
19. Emily in Paris
20. Billie Eilish
21. A dinosaur
22. Lady Gaga
23. Cruella de Vil
24. Kim Kardashian
25. Buzz Lightyear
26. A clown
27. Donald Trump
28. Maverick – Top Gun
29. Johnny Depp
30. Daemon Targaryen – House of the Dragon
31. Harley Quinn – DC
32. A Handmaiden from The Handmaid’s Tale
33. Sandy – Grease
34. A Squid Game contestant
35. Lil Nas X
36. Rihanna
37. The Wordle grid
38. Britney Spears
39. An airhostess
40. Julia Fox
41. Tiger King (Joe Exotic)
42. Elvis
43. Female footballer (Lionesses)
44. Vecna – Stranger Things
45. RuPaul
46. A Hogwarts student
47. Emma Raducanu
48. Cassie – Promising Young Woman
49. Pete Davidson
50. Miley Cyrus
