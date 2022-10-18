Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Corden has been criticised on social media recently after the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar banned the comedian – then unbanned him – from the restaurant for his alleged “abusive” treatment towards staff.

As social media users discussed the drama, a resurfaced video has gone viral, in which the late night host is asked to name members of his own TV crew, but appeared unable to do so.

On Monday, journalist Sam Stryker shared a link to the video, which was filmed during a segment on the Late Late Show with James Corden back in 2016. In the video, fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel appeared on the Late Late Show for a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”, a truth or dare game that gives guests the option of eating disgusting foods or answering personal questions.

Near the end of the segment, Kimmel stumped Corden when he told the host to do one thing: “Name two of the cameramen in this room.”

The two began laughing, as Corden pointed to Kimmel and said: “That is a great question,” before he scanned the room for his cameramen. “It’s a different crew tonight, actually,” Corden said, as he took a sip of a fish smoothie and didn’t name the crew members.

However, one year later, Corden seemed to poke fun at the viral moment when he had members of the audience ask similar questions about his crew. During a Q&A segment with his audience, one crowd member once again asked Corden to name a cameraman.

“Their names?” the comedian repeated. “Well, that’s easy. That’s…Sebastian.”

“No, it’s Brian,” the cameraman responded.

“Well, Brian is short for Sebastian in England,” Corden jokingly said. When Corden was then asked to name a second cameraman, he replied: “We actually have a nickname for each other. We call each other ‘Big Boy.’”

Corden then acted out a rant, as the cameramen pretended to leave the stage.

James Corden struggles to name two cameramen during ‘Late Late Show' segment from 2016

The resurfaced video comes as Balthazar owner Keith McNally reversed his ban on Corden from dining in his New York City restaurant. On Monday, the restaurateur shared his decision on Instagram where he posted a photo of the comedian and wrote: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man.”

He claimed Corden was “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago” and said that he has “86’d” Corden from the iconic establishment.

McNally went on to describe “two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff” in his Instagram caption.

The restaurateur then shared a second photo of Corden to his Instagram on Monday and claimed: “James Corden just called me and apologised profusely. Having f***ed up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.”

He said: “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for nine months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar. No, of course not.”

“But anyone magnanimous enough to apologise to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar.

“All is forgiven,” McNally said.

Corden has not publicly addressed McNally’s claims. The Independent has contacted Corden’s representatives for comment.