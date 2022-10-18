Kanye West news - live: George Floyd family suing rapper over false claims, as antisemitism row escalates
George Floyd’s family is also considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after he spoke about how the 46-year-old man died over the weekend, according to their lawyer
Kanye West claims George Floyd’s killer didn’t really have knee on his neck
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has sued Kanye West for $250m in the wake of his controversial comments about Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
And now Floyd’s family has issued a cease-and-desist letter to West for the comments he made on the Drink Champs podcast, which has now been taken down.
In the lawsuit filed by Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, lawyers said West made “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”
Earlier, The Drink Champs interview was pulled from YouTube, Rolling Stone reports.
The YouTube show’s host, N.O.R.E., apologised for the contents of the interview that he said “hurt” people during a Monday morning radio show appearance. Hours later, the video had been made private on YouTube while the podcast version of the conversation was removed from both Spotify and Apple Music earlier in the day.
Late in the night on Monday, Tesla billionaire and potential Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to tease a possible business collaboration with West after he tweeted out a meme - and then deleted -that hinted at a team-up with the rapper and Parler, the right-wing social network he is in the process of acquiring.
Chris Cuomo later took the rapper to task on Monday night, after West claimed he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism and went on a rant about “the Jewish underground media mafia” attacking him.
“There is no Jewish media cabal mafia,” said Cuomo. “That is a figment of either your imagination or projection of a prejudice ... You may have had bad business dealings with people, it’s about those people, it’s not about the religion or faith.”
ICYMI: Why has Kanye West turned on his old friend Jared Kushner?
Earlier this month, Kanye West took issue with a figure he’d previously professed his love for in a wide-ranging interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson: Jared Kushner.
Throughout the explosive primetime sitdown between the pair, West addressed a number of topics, including his pro-life stance, his decision to don a red MAGA cap, labelled the body positive moment “demonic” and admonished the fashion industry for encouraging his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, to “stick her a** out” for magazines.
In one of the more zany and unexpected exchanges, Kanye sharply criticised Mr Kushner, a former senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, insinuating that he was a person solely motivated by financial gain.
“I just think it was to make money,” he told Mr Carlson of Mr Kushner’s work facilitating the Abraham Accords, a deal that sought to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.
Here, The Independent charts the chummy-turned-hostile relationship between Mr Kushner and Kanye and explain why the recent tensions have unfolded.
Why has Kanye West turned on his old friend Jared Kushner?
After Kanye accused Kushner of using his time as a White House adviser for financial gain, Johanna Chisholm charts how the pair’s relationship turned sour
Ice Cube denies he has anything to do with Kanye West’s antisemitism
The NWA rapper took to Twitter after West brought up his name during the Drunk Champs podcast, which has now been taken down.
“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bulls**t. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”
Trump defends Kanye West amid deepening antisemitism controversy: ‘He was great to me’
Donald Trump has defended Kanye West amid the rapper’s deepening antisemitism controversy, insisting that the rapper has always “been great to me.”
Mr Trump, whose daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and grandchildren are all Jewish, was asked by Salem News’s Larry O’Connor how he felt about West’s recent attacks.
Donald Trump defends Kanye West amid deepening antisemitism controversy
“He was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive.” Trump said this week.
ICYMI: Kanye West shut down by Chris Cuomo as he launches into new antisemitic conspiracy
Kanye West has now claimed that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.
In the past week, the 45-year-old rapper has been widely condemned for making a number of controversial comments on social media and in interviews.
On Monday, during an interview with News Nation’s Chris Cuomo, Ye addressed his plan to purchase right-wing social media network Parler.
When Cuomo asked Ye whether the antisemitic comments that he made violated Parler’s community guidelines, the Donda rapper responded: “I don’t like the term ‘antisemitic’.”
“It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder – sometimes literally – and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people.”
Read Peony Hirwani’s report to see how Cuomo responded to Ye’s latest remarks.
Kanye West shut down by Chris Cuomo as he launches into new antisemitic conspiracy
Rapper and producer has been widely condemned for his antisemitic remarks
Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?
Rapper once supported family at marches and with donation. Now he’s citing a documentary from Candace Owens as proof that the police didn’t actually kill George Floyd. Josh Marcus has the story for The Independent.
Kanye marched for George Floyd – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?
Rapper once supported family at marches and with donation. Now he’s citing a documentary from Candace Owens as proof that the police didn’t actually kill George Floyd. Josh Marcus reports
Mother of George Floyd’s daughter sues Kanye West for $250m
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter has sued Kanye West for $250m in the wake of his controversial comments about Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minnesota police officer.
The rapper sparked new controversy over the weekend by claiming that Floyd died from the drug Fentanyl and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
Mother of George Floyd’s daughter sues Kanye West for $250m
Rapper sparked controversy when he claimed that police officer’s knee ‘wasn’t even on his neck like that’
TikTok users flock to Kanye West’s antisemitic rants
Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rants may have gotten him locked out his social media accounts, and condemned by a variety of people, but that hasn’t stopped TikTok users from flocking to his hateful comments and even mixing it with literal Nazi propaganda.
The content violates TikTok’s speech guidelines, which state, “We do not permit content that contains hate speech or involves hateful behavior, and we remove it from our platform.”
However, as Rolling Stone reports, the hateful videos remain on the site for now.
Kanye West’s team hands out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row
Kanye West’s team seemingly handed out ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirts on Skid Row in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone magazine.
Stylist and Wets associate Ian Connor posted a video of the Sunday night event on Instagram.
“Courtesy of Kanye West” a voice can be heard saying in the short video, which is entitled “Load 1 - Skid Röw”
ICYMI: Critics worry Elon Musk and Kanye West owning social networks will embolden right-wing forces
Observers are alarmed at the increasing trend of right-leaning businessmen buying up social networks, from Kanye West buying Parler, to Peter Thiel funding Rumble, to Donald Trump’s Truth Social.
“It’s never been about free speech,” advocacy group Public Citizen said in a tweet on Monday. “It’s about power. It’s about control. It’s about evading accountability.”
Here’s what critics have said about the direction Mr Musk could take Twitter.
Observers fret Musk could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’
Many observers worried about changes coming to social platform
Trump says Kanye West was great for MAGA
Donald Trump called Kanye West great for MAGA before telling a TV host that he couldn’t comment on the rapper’s slight against his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, which he made during an interview with Tucker Carlson, because he hadn’t seen that portion of the conversation.
“He’s been saying some really offensive things lately about your own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and about Jewish people. Jewish Americans writ large. Could you react to that? Because is this the guy that you knew?” said Salem News’s Larry O’Connor during a telephone call with the former president.
During that two-part Fox News interview, West sharply criticised Mr Kushner, a former senior White House adviser to his father-in-law, and insinuated that he was a person solely motivated by financial gain.
“I just think it was to make money,” he told Mr Carlson of Mr Kushner’s work facilitating the Abraham Accords, a deal that sought to normalise ties between Israel and Arab nations.
In response, Mr Trump had this to say: “Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” he said.
He added in showering West with compliments, while being careful to dodge any explicit acknowledgement of his recent antisemitic remarks or his slights against his son-in-law.
“And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” he said.
