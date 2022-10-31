Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are under fire for their controversial Halloween costumes.

The Jennifer’s Body star, 36, and the “Emo Girl” singer, 32, showed off their multiple couples costumes to Instagram over the Halloween weekend. In one costume, Fox and Kelly channelled 90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, before dressing as a priest and bondage for another costume. However, the couple is now facing backlash for their “insensitive” Pam & Tommy costume, as well as being accused of “mocking Christianity” over their provocative religious attire.

The couple first debuted their Pam & Tommy costume, for which Fox and Kelly recreated the former couple’s outfits from the 1995 grand opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Fox was dressed in a pink and red latex mini-dress with Anderson’s signature blonde hairstyle, while Kelly transformed into the Mötley Crüe drummer with his white tank top, black leather pants, and spiky black hair.

Both Fox and Kelly uploaded pictures of their Halloween couples costume to their respective Instagram pages, but the Pam & Tommy look wasn’t as well-received in the comments section, after fans accused them of “romanticising” the 90s couple, who were known to have had a tumultuous and sometimes violent relationship.

“This is so dumb and insensitive,” one Instagram user commented under Fox’s post.

“Megan Fox and MGK dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson as if this wasn’t an abusive relationship…” another person tweeted.

“This doesn’t feel right,” someone else agreed, while one user wrote: “Too many people did this costume romanticising them.”

Three years after their sex tape was leaked to the public in 1995, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to police reports, the drummer assaulted the Baywatch star while she was holding their two-month-old son, Dylan, in their Malibu home. Lee was sentenced to six months in prison, and Anderson filed for divorce that same year.

The following day, Fox and Kelly posted pictures of their second Halloween costume to Instagram. In these photos, Kelly was seen dressed as a priest in black and red robes while holding a leash around Fox’s neck, as the actress posed on her knees while wearing black leather lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned her post, which included a video of Kelly seemingly feeding Fox a piece of Sacramental bread.

“Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“This is such a mockery of Christianity!” another person wrote. “Communion is an act of fellowship with God, where us believers remember Christ’s sacrifice and you make a joke around it? Not cool.”

“This is just distasteful and I’m an atheist,” a third user said.

“I’m not Catholic but this is so WRONG AND SO MANY WAYS making fun of religion,” said someone else.

Fox and Kelly have not yet responded to the Halloween costume backlash.

The Independent has contacted representatives for comment.