Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox widely criticised for ‘insensitive’ Halloween costumes

The couple is facing backlash for both their Halloween costumes: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and a priest with bondage

Meredith Clark
New York
Monday 31 October 2022 16:02
Comments

Machine Gun Kelly appears to snort white powder off Megan Fox’s breast

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are under fire for their controversial Halloween costumes.

The Jennifer’s Body star, 36, and the “Emo Girl” singer, 32, showed off their multiple couples costumes to Instagram over the Halloween weekend. In one costume, Fox and Kelly channelled 90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, before dressing as a priest and bondage for another costume. However, the couple is now facing backlash for their “insensitive” Pam & Tommy costume, as well as being accused of “mocking Christianity” over their provocative religious attire.

The couple first debuted their Pam & Tommy costume, for which Fox and Kelly recreated the former couple’s outfits from the 1995 grand opening party of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Fox was dressed in a pink and red latex mini-dress with Anderson’s signature blonde hairstyle, while Kelly transformed into the Mötley Crüe drummer with his white tank top, black leather pants, and spiky black hair.

Both Fox and Kelly uploaded pictures of their Halloween couples costume to their respective Instagram pages, but the Pam & Tommy look wasn’t as well-received in the comments section, after fans accused them of “romanticising” the 90s couple, who were known to have had a tumultuous and sometimes violent relationship.

“This is so dumb and insensitive,” one Instagram user commented under Fox’s post.

Recommended

“Megan Fox and MGK dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson as if this wasn’t an abusive relationship…” another person tweeted.

“This doesn’t feel right,” someone else agreed, while one user wrote: “Too many people did this costume romanticising them.”

Three years after their sex tape was leaked to the public in 1995, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to police reports, the drummer assaulted the Baywatch star while she was holding their two-month-old son, Dylan, in their Malibu home. Lee was sentenced to six months in prison, and Anderson filed for divorce that same year.

The following day, Fox and Kelly posted pictures of their second Halloween costume to Instagram. In these photos, Kelly was seen dressed as a priest in black and red robes while holding a leash around Fox’s neck, as the actress posed on her knees while wearing black leather lingerie and fishnets. “On Sundays we take communion,” Fox captioned her post, which included a video of Kelly seemingly feeding Fox a piece of Sacramental bread.

“Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else’s religion,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“This is such a mockery of Christianity!” another person wrote. “Communion is an act of fellowship with God, where us believers remember Christ’s sacrifice and you make a joke around it? Not cool.”

“This is just distasteful and I’m an atheist,” a third user said.

“I’m not Catholic but this is so WRONG AND SO MANY WAYS making fun of religion,” said someone else.

Recommended

Fox and Kelly have not yet responded to the Halloween costume backlash.

The Independent has contacted representatives for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in