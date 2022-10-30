Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) appeared to snort white powder off Megan Fox’s breast as the pair got into character for Halloween.

The singer and actor couple dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the Casamigos Halloween party this year.

Ms Fox donned what appeared to be the exact same pink and red latex dress once worn by the Baywatch star, while MGK sported a white vest and leather trousers.

The Makeup Sex rapper shared a video on his Instagram of him using a dollar bill to seemingly snort away a fake line of cocaine from Ms Fox’s chest.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.