Halsey sparks engagement rumors with boyfriend Avan Jogia

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Halsey and her boyfriend Avan Jogia are the latest celebrity couple to spark engagement rumors.

According to celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi, the singer and the Victorious actor were seen having a picnic together in New York City, as the “Without Me” musician appeared to wear a ring on her ring finger.

The ring was visible in the photo, featuring a gold band and green-colored stone surrounded by smaller diamonds. Neither Halsey nor Jogia have publicly addressed the engagement rumors.

The couple first confirmed their relationship back in September 2023 after months of speculation. At the time, Halsey - real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane - and the Canadian actor were photographed in Los Angeles. Jogia was pictured with his arm around the singer as they watched a live performance at the Cara Hotel in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood.

Prior to her relationship with Jogia, Halsey split from her boyfriend of two years, Alev Aydin, in early 2023. The former couple share a three-year-old son, Ender Ridley. Halsey filed for full physical custody of Ender in April 2023, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Per the documents, the singer reportedly requested that they be granted joint legal custody as well as joint expenses with visitation rights.

A source told the outlet that Halsey “had to file that way” so that she could “bring their son with” her on tour. While both Aydin and Halsey didn’t address their split on social media, the source said that their breakup was “totally amicable,” adding: “They are co-parenting, they are going to raise their son together.”

Halsey recently showed her love for her son in a birthday tribute posted to Instagram on July 14. “Happy Birthday Ender! You’re 3!” the caption began, alongside various photos and videos of the toddler. “The brightest, funniest, most empathetic, creative, and kind soul. I love everything about you. Everyday I am reminded how lucky I am to be your mommy. Every year since you were born is the new best year of my life.”

Jogia even even commented under the tribute with two heart emojis.

Last month, the “Bad At Love” singer shared an update on her health around the same time that she announced her fifth studio album. “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album,” the 29-year-old singer wrote in her June 4 Instagram post, with a montage of photos and videos of her stay in the hospital. “It begins with The End. Out now.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Halsey and Jogia for comment.