Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey has revealed that he messaged White Lotus actor Leo Woodall after fans drew comparisons between the two men.

The 25-year-old reality TV star shared his thoughts about White Lotus viewers saying that he was similar to Woodall’s character during a recent interview with E! News. In the HBO series, the 26-year-old actor plays Jack, who is vacationing with his supposed “uncle” Quinten, played by Tom Hollander, at the fictional resort chain.

Jowsey confessed to E! News that while he reached out to Woodall, he didn’t know much about his TV role.

“I messaged that guy,” he said. “I love him, but I haven’t seen it, that’s [the] issue. I don’t have HBO Max. I should probably stop being poor and I should just buy it.”

Jowsey then explained that when he was tagged in a TikTok video about him and Woodall, he felt prompted to send his message.

“Someone made a TikTok and they said: ‘I can’t believe they took the worst character from Too Hot To Handle and made him a character on The White Lotus.’ And I was like: ‘Come on, I wasn’t that bad!’” he continued.

Regarding what happened between the pair, Jowsey praised Woodall for his career and called him “such a sweetheart”.

“I messaged him because I’m like: ‘Dude, you’re killing it. Like, just if you need any like help with like social media stuff. If you need any help in this world, just let me know,’” the former Netflix star added. “Obviously, it’s a little bit different because he actually has a career and he’s actually an actor. But he was the nicest guy on the planet. He was just such a sweetheart.”

Jowsey said Woodall responded by complimenting his performance on Too Hot to Handle and telling the social media influencer that he was “quite funny”.

The TikTok star also opened up about potentially meeting Woodall during his next visit to London.

“I would love to,” he said. “If we took a photo or a TikTok or did anything together, I think people would go crazy. He is such a handsome dude, I was really flattered. Maybe he can have a long-lost brother in season three?”

On TikTok, many White Lotus viewers have shared the ways in which they think that Woodall’s character is similar to Jowsey. In one clip, TikTok user @edmerando could be seen hold her TV remote in her hand as she lip syncs the words: “100 per cent.”

She further explained her point in the text over the video, writing: “The writers of White Lotus copying Harry Jowsey’s entire personality when creating Jack.”

Jowsey responded to the remark in the comments of the video, writing: “Damn, I need to watch this,” referring to White Lotus.