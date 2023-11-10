Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Styles has shocked his fans with a new look: a buzzcut.

The “As it Was” singer has had many of his supporters enchanted with his hair choices throughout his career, from mid-length curls to more of a wavy mane.

Though last year, Styles laughed off rumours that his luscious locks were a wig hiding his “baldness” underneath, the singer and actor has freed his scalp by shaving his hair off completely.

Styles, 29, and his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell, 29, were spotted having fun at U2’s Las Vegas Sphere concert on Wednesday (8 November), when onlookers quickly noticed his new appearance.

On social media, fans have wasted no time sharing their responses to the Don’t Worry Darling actor’s bold choice.

One person on X/Twitter quipped that he is “Harry Styles but no hair to style” while another jokingly compared his look to Millie Bobby Brown’s shaved head in Stranger Things.

“New season [of Stranger Things] about to go crazy with Harry Styles playing Eleven,” the fan wrote.

Others have expressed their sadness at the departure of Styles’s signature locks. A person posted a viral video of Adele looking around, nonchalantly, at a basketball game with the caption: “Me pretending not to care about Harry Styles’ hair so it grows back faster.”

This is not the first time this year that fans of the former One Direction star have been surprised by his aesthetic choices.

In July, paparazzi photos showed Styles on a boat trip in Bolsena, Italy, with the word “Olivia” seemingly tattooed on his thigh – an assumed tribute to his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. The word “colazione” – Italian for breakfast – also appeared to be written on Styles’ leg, though it’s not clear if there is a connection between the two tattoos.

However, his “Olivia” inking has also been attributed to the 2015 One Direction song of the same name, as well as his sister’s late pet cat.

Styles’s outing with Waves actor Russell is one of several occasions in recent months in which they’ve been spotted together. Though neither have confirmed their relationship status, the performers have been romantically linked since the summer when Russell attended his Love on Tour concert in Vienna.

Later that summer, Styles flew out to see Russell on stage in The Effect at the National Theatre in London.