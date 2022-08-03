Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Harry Styles fan proposed to his girlfriend during a concert in Portugal with a little help from the singer himself.

The 28-year-old singer was performing at a “Love On Tour” concert stop in Lisbon, Portugal this week when he stopped the concert and lent his microphone to a fan in the crowd. The audience member had requested to sing a few lines of a song for his girlfriend, but Styles had some questions for the man first.

In the footage from the concert, which has been viewed more than 34m times on TikTok, Styles said: “If this is like a two week thing, no chance I’m giving you the microphone. How long have you been together?

The man replied: “More than a year, a little more.”

The singer was hesitant to hand off the microphone and asked the crowd for their opinion. “What do you think? Do you get the microphone for a little more than a year?” he said, before ultimately giving the man his mic.

The audience member then wowed both the crowd and Styles with his vocals, as he sang the words to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley, while Styles ran toward the other end of the stage and raised his hands, encouraging his fans to join in.

After the singalong, the man got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend to marry him, while Styles watched the proposal from the jumbo screen onstage. The woman then grabbed the microphone and shouted: “Yes!” followed by cheers from the crowd.

TikToker @francis.tpwk captioned the viral video: “Congrats Marianna & Carl”

“What a magical moment,” one person commented, while someone else joked: “Harry’s like ‘How am I supposed to go after that?!’”

Another fan wrote: “The bar has now been RAISED good luck to any and all my future partners.”

This wasn’t the first time Styles has played matchmaker during his own concert. In 2021, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was performing in Chicago when he stopped the concert after spotting a fan’s sign that read: “Convince my boyfriend to propose.”

Similarly, Styles had then asked the couple their names and how long they had been dating. He then poked fun at the woman’s boyfriend, saying: “What’s the hold up, Lucas? You love each other, you’re best friends, just do it.”

He told the fan: “You don’t have to do it now, but she’s your best friend so do it. Give her what she wants.”

Styles also had a priceless reaction to a couple who got engaged at his show in Detroit, Michigan last September, and to another engagement at a November concert in Portland, Oregon.

The singer is currently on tour until March 2023 for his second and third studio albums, Fine Line and Harry’s House.