Harry Styles and Florence Pugh share passionate kiss in Don’t Worry Darling trailer

A new trailer for Don't Worry Darling has teased a passionate kiss between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

The two stars play Jack and Alice Chambers, who seem to be the perfect couple living in an idyllic and thriving corporate community in the 1950s.

However, disillusioned housewife Alice begins to question their utopia, raising tensions within the town as she investigates the “victory” project.

In one scene teased in the new trailer, Styles and Pugh share a steamy kiss, but the overriding feeling throughout is that their idyllic lifestyle is crumbling apart.

