Lizzo received a sweet gift from her pal Harry Styles to celebrate a new milestone in her career.

In a recent video posted to her TikTok, the 34-year-old singer could be seen holding a large display of multi-coloured flowers. Some of the flowers in the bouquet included red, pink, and orange roses. There was also a small card attached to the gift.

The Watermelon Sugar singer apparently sent the bouquet to celebrate Lizzo’s newest song being ranked as number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“Y’all Harry got me flowers,” she wrote. “Congratulating me on ‘About Damn Time’ going #1.”

Before Lizzo’s song received the top spot, the 28-year-old singer’s hit single, ‘As It Was,’ was ranked as number one on the chart last week.

Lizzo expressed her immense gratitude for Styles in the video: “Thanks for the flowers, Harry.”

She then smelled the flowers in her hands before smiling at the camera. As of 27 July, the video has more than 1.6m views, with fans in the comments applauding Styles and his friendship with Lizzo.

“Bffs that slay together stay together,” one wrote, while another said: “This friendship fuels my soul.”

A third person added: “Stopp, literally he’s the sweetest being ever.”

The pair have been quite supportive of each other’s careers and vocal about their friendship. In April, during his second weekend performing at Coachella, Styles brought Lizzo onto the stage as his surprise guest.

For the occasion, the duo wore matching pink and red Gucci coats and performed Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit song, ‘I Will Survive.’ They also sang One Direction’s 2011 single, ‘What Makes You Beautiful.’

Lizzo later shared a video from Coachella on her Instagram account and called Styles a “treasure”. She also thanked him for making it “easy” for her to sing “in front of” thousands of people.

“Thanks @coachella… last night was amazing,” she wrote in the caption. “@harrystyles is a treasure, god’s gift to rock n roll, the light that comes from him is real and infinite.. he makes being on stage in front of hundreds and thousands easy, cus it’s w a friend. His team is incredible— and baby them Gucci coats….?!??”

Lizzo previously gushed about Styles during an appearance on the Spout Podcast earlier this month and called him a “great person, great listener, really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny.”