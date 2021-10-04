Harry Styles reveals sexually explicit meaning behind song Watermelon Sugar

Harry Styles has revealed the sexually explicit meaning behind his song Watermelon Sugar while on tour.

On Friday, while performing in Nashville, Tennessee, the singer discussed the song’s lyrics while speaking with the crowd, with a concert-goer capturing the moment in a viral TikTok.

In the clip, Styles can be seen walking back and forth on stage as he tells the crowd: “This song is about … it’s okay, it doesn’t really matter what it’s about. It’s about … uh, the sweetness of life.”

The 27-year-old singer then proceeded to sing a few lines of the popular song along with the crowd, before admitting that Watermelon Sugar is actually about “the female orgasm”.

“It’s also about the female orgasm but that’s totally different. It’s not really relevant,” the former One Direction star said to loud cheers from the audience.

On TikTok, Styles’ revelation was met with appreciation from fans, with one person writing: “That man knows EXACTLY what he’s doing.”

“When they care about our pleasure. Chef’s kiss,” another fan commented.

Styles released Watermelon Sugar in November 2019, with the song making its way to number one and spending 39 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

And while this is the first time Styles has confirmed the hidden meaning in the song’s lyrics, it is not the first time that a connection between the song and oral sex has been suggested, as Apple Music’s Zane Lowe previously asked the singer about the lyrics during an interview shortly after the track’s release.

At the time, Lowe asked Styles whether the song was about “the joys of mutually appreciated oral pleasure,” to which Styles responded: “Is that what it’s about? I don’t know.”