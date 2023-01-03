Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Adele Roberts has opened about about the impact of chemotherapy on her feet.

The BBC radio DJ posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (3 January) explaining that the treatment had “shredded” her soles and caused the bottoms of her feet to “fall off”.

43-year-old Roberts announced that she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer in October 2021. Eight months later, in June 2022, she revealed she was cancer free.

In her latest update addressed to her followers, Roberts filmed the tops of her feet tucked under her partner Kate’s legs.

“Morning everybody, just hiding my feet because they’re disgusting,” she said.

“[I’m] gonna give you an update on how they’re getting on, the chemo has shredded them again.”

She explained: “So, they get better a little bit, and I’ll show you what happens. Basically, the bottom falls off my feet”.

“I manage it with painkillers and Kate’s also about to put some plasters on them, thank you Kate,” she says, addressing her partner.

Adele Roberts with her partner Kate Holderness (Getty Images)

In more detail, she continued: “They’ve got deep cuts in them and they’re so sore the skin just comes off. I finished chemo (Capecitabine) in May last year and it’s still battering my skin.”

Roberts explained that the scars on her face from the “chemo burns” are doing “much better” after using a simple face care routine.

“Nothing too abrasive and the brilliant @larocheposay B5 balm. It’s AMAZING! My skin is healing so well.”

“I’ll do some before and after pictures soon Thank you to @macmillancancer for introducing me to the balm. You’re amazing XX.”

The presenter recently celebrated her treatment journey with a post looking back at 2022.

Sharing a series of photographs to Instagram last month, Roberts wrote: “I did my first radio show this year on chemotherapy. I’ve just finished my last show 2022, cancer free and with a year full of amazing memories.”

“It blows my mind,’ she continued. ‘Just know that if you’re going through a tough time it can all change just as quickly as it went. Keep the faith.”

Roberts has been public about her former cancer diagnosis throughout her treatment journey.

The radio host uses a stoma bag, which she has proudly named “Audrey”.

In October, Roberts celebrated Audrey’s “Stomaversary” by posing in a picture with a singular candle in a cheeseburger.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Roberts wrote in the caption, addressing her stoma.

“It’s a year to the day that I had my surgery to remove my cancer. The photo with the blue curtain behind me is the last photo taken before I went into theatre,” she wrote.

“I didn’t know what would await me. I don’t know if I’d definitely have a #stoma when I woke up. The hospital still weren’t sure. I remember waking up and looking down and seeing a clear #ostomy bag… and my new little friend peeping back at me.”

Roberts concluded: “And Audrey was born! I’m so grateful to have her in my life.”

“She decided she wanted Maccies for her birthday tea. What a ledge?! Haha.”

In May 2022, Roberts appeared on the cover of Women’s Health with her stoma bag.

Speaking about the importance of being open with her diagnosis, Roberts told the publication: “One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives, and I think the more we can actually talk about it, the less negatively affected people will be, mentally, if and when that happens.”