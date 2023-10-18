Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has revealed that she’s three months sober after a period of drinking heavily in her 20s.

On Friday 13 October, the “I Drink Wine” singer admitted onstage that she recently gave up alcohol after seeing audience members drinking “a pint” of whiskey sour during her Las Vegas residency show.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, she told concertgoers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: “I stopped drinking… maybe, like, three and a half months ago.”

However, Adele - whose full name is Adele Adkins - acknowledged that it hasn’t been easy refraining from alcohol. “It’s boring. I mean, oh my God, it’s boring,” she continued. “I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine [too].”

The singer jokingly added: “So, enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous.”

Adele, 35, previously addressed her relationship with alcohol during a performance in March, when she detailed her pandemic drinking habits. “I remember when I came here in Covid, in lockdown. It was 11 am, and I was definitely, like, four bottles of wine in - like we all were,” she revealed, per the Evening Standard. “I said in 2020 that I wanted to put my album out. And we were all at home just drunk basically.”

In an interview with Vogue in October 2021, the “Hello” singer admitted that she has a very “close relationship” with alcohol. She explained to the outlet: “I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”

Perhaps the singer has recently cut out drinking because she’s been planning a week of celebrations, in honour of her son Angelo’s eleventh birthday on 19 October. She shares Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

“This week my son turns 11 years old,” she told the audience on Friday. “Can you believe that? We have got a busy week coming celebrating him. He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously.”

“So, it is a whole week or a month celebration, which I think everyone should treat their birthday like,” she added.

The “Rolling in the Deep” singer noted that her only child “seems to have adopted” very similar habits as her own when it comes to birthday celebrations. “He is like, ‘Can I do this and do that?’” she explained. “I am like, ‘That is very expensive. You are 11. Shouldn’t we be having a tea party still?’”

“But you know, 11-year-olds in 2023 are, like, going on 25,” Adele continued, as she joked that her update for next week’s Las Vegas show “will be being a bullied mother”.

Between songs, the Grammy award-winning singer often takes moments to banter and chat with audience members, often dropping personal anecdotes and spotlighting lucky fans. Earlier this month, the singer referred to her longtime boyfriend, sports mogul Rich Paul, as her “husband” to the delight of fans.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency began on 18 November 2022, and is scheduled to end this fall on 4 November 2023.