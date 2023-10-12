Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul offers advice for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele’s boyfriend has offered some words of wisdom for Travis Kelce amid rumours that he’s dating Taylor Swift.

On Tuesday 10 October, Rich Paul, who went public with Adele back in 2021, made an appearance on Fox Sports’ First Things First talk show. During the interview, he explained that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end doesn’t need any advice from him to help adjust to the increased attention that comes from being with a pop star.

“Here’s the thing, Travis Kelce is from Cleveland,” Paul said, noting that both he and Kelce are from the same hometown. “I don’t have to give him any advice. We’re born with this, so he knows what to do.”

If anything, he advised Kelce to read his memoir titled Lucky Me, in which the sports agent details how he became Lebron James’ agent. “Travis,” he said. “Read Lucky Me!”

Since the dating rumours between Kelce and Swift began, the Chiefs have won their last four games in a row, while the Grammy winner has shown up to the last three. Kelce has seemed not to let the extra attention affect his performance on the field.

In a press conference from 6 October, the tight end said: “As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl - and right now, even more on top of the world.” He added: “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.

“At the end of the day, I’ve always been pretty good at compartmentalising and being able to stay focused.”

Swift and Kelce have been linked together for months, dating back to July when he showed up to the singer’s Era’s Tour with an attempt to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his brother, Jason Kelce, in an episode of their podcast,New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis added.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” the Chiefs player said. However, after trying to meet up with the singer after her performance, she wasn’t available.

But Kelce didn’t seem to want to miss his shot, so he admitted that he did subtly reach out to Swift to invite her to one of his football games. “I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he said in an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Since then, the two have been seen together on multiple occasions, with the National Football League joining in on the rumours as game announcers made puns using Taylor Swift songs.