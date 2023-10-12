Chiefs vs Broncos game: Will Taylor Swift show up and how to watch

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing the Denver Broncos on Thursday 12 October at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

After Taylor Swift did not show up to last week’s Chiefs game against the Minnesota Vikings, fans are wondering whether or not she will be in attendance amid the rumours that she is dating the team’s tight end Travis Kelce.

The Thursday Night Football game will be starting at 8.15 ET and will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime. If you are not already an Amazon Prime member, the platform is currently offering a one-week membership for $1.99.

Despite the hype around the Grammy winner potentially showing up to the game, it is currently unclear whether or not Kelce will be playing. His status is currently listed as questionable to play on the Chiefs final injury report of the week on Wednesday 11 October.

During Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Kelce injured his right ankle in the second quarter, but did return to play in the second half of the game where he caught a touchdown pass, ensuring the team’s victory.

As for Taylor, according toTMZ, she is planning to make another appearance at Arrowhead Stadium. If she does attend, this will mark the third time Swift has shown up to a Chiefs game in the last four weeks. The team has been undefeated since her first appearance on 24 September, where she was seen cheering on Kelce alongside his mother, Donna.

Since the singer has started showing up to the games, viewership has drastically increased, as her latest appearance at the New York Jets game on 1 October was the most-watched game since the Super Bowl back in February, according to NBC.

The NFL has also leaned in to the plethora of rumours and extra viewers Swift has brought to the games. Previously, the NFL included Swift in a promo for Sunday Night Football and during the games, cameras have been seen panning over to the singer for her reaction to certain aspects of the game.

In an episode of Travis and his brother Jason’s podcast, both of them said they think the NFL is “overdoing” their coverage of Swift. “I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed,” Travis told his brother when he asked him for his thoughts.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason told him. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

Travis tried to not be very direct in his reply as he said, “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think...”

Jason then quickly interrupted his brother to say, “They’re overdoing it.” Travis then agreed. “They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” he said. “Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

The NFL responded to these claims in a statement to People. “We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the NFL said. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

“The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games, and more,” the statement concluded.