Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, has shared her candid thoughts about discussing Taylor Swift amid rumours that the singer and athlete are dating.

Donna addressed how she’s recently made headlines following her appearances at two of Travis’ recent games during an appearance on the Today Show on 6 October. Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Donna – who’s also the mother of Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce – opened up about meeting Swift when they sat in the Kelce suite together at the Kansas City Chiefs game in Arrowhead Stadium on 24 September.

She noted that, while her interaction with Swift broke the internet, it’s not necessarily something that she wants to publicly discuss. Donna also hinted that the “Anti-Hero” singer and Travis are still in the midst of getting to know each other, despite the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it,” she said, referring to Travis and Swift’s relationship. “It’s just one of those things where obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

When asked what it was like to meet Swift, Donna kept it very brief, saying: “It was okay, yeah.” She noted that while Travis didn’t “warn” her to avoid talking about his love life, she didn’t feel comfortable with publicly opening up about either of her son’s personal lives.

“I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little, and I was with them,” she said. “But their men now, and they’ve got their own lives.”

Although Donna has remained tight-lipped about her son’s rumoured romance, she has poked fun at Swift’s viral appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game. While attending Jason’s game at Lincoln Financial Field on 1 October, before travelling to New Jersey for Travis’ game, Donna sat alongside the famed “Jake from State Farm” actor - Kevin Miles. During the game, she posted a funny quip on Instagram, referencing the meme made about Swift’s food at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24: A piece of chicken and ketchup, along with a side of what fans described as “seemingly ranch”.

​​Adding to the online joke, Donna took a picture with the face of State Farm holding a plate of chicken tenders with only a side of ketchup. She then posted the image on her with the caption: “No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc.”

On 6 October, Donna discussed how her family has continued to make headlines following Swift’s appearances at two of the Kansas City Chiefs games. During an interview on ​​the Got It From My Momma podcast, she acknowledged how the NFL has continued to spotlight coverage on Swift amid her rumoured relationship with Travis.

“All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank,” she said. “You know, I’m saying, it’s good for that. They’re getting the ramifications of everything. I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1m to a PR firm.”

On 1 October, Swift was spotted entering MetLife Stadium for Travis’s game with a star-studded group that included Blake Lively, Hugh Jackson, Sabrina Carpenter, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. Once she got into the stadium, the “All Too Well” singer also had the opportunity to reunite with Donna, as the two women were seen hugging in a suite.

TAYLOR SWIFT TRAVIS KELCE (AP)

The reunion came after Swift was spotted cheering with Donna at the Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri, weeks after the dating rumours about Swift and the NFL first started. During the game on 24 September, Swift also appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

Days after Swift’s appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis officially addressed the ongoing speculation about their relationship. During an episode of his and his brother’s podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, he thanked Swift for attending the game in Missouri and praised her kindness throughout the event.

I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. You know, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light,” he explained

However, he also said that wanted to “respect” both his and the Grammy winner’s “personal lives,” so he was now going to avoid publicly talking about their relationship.

“She’s not in the media as much, as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows, like the McAfee show and any other show that I go on from here on out,” he said. “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright now’ will have to be kinda where I keep.”