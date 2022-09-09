People with ‘poor dental hygiene’ more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, study finds

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People with poor dental health and tooth loss are 21 per cent more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease later in life, according to a new study.

Academics at the University of Eastern Finland analysed 47 studies from around the world to conclude that those with poor oral health are also 23 per cent more likely to develop cognitive decline.

The study, which is published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, also found that tooth loss significantly increases the risk of both dementia and cognitive deterioration, highlighting the importance of regular brushing and trips to the dentist.

“Periodontitis is the inflammation of tooth-supporting tissues which in severe cases leads to tooth loss. It affects about 10 –15 per cent of the world’s adult population,” study authors note.

“The findings of this review might indicate the involvement of multiple mechanisms in the association between periodontal and cognitive health.”

Researchers concluded: “From a clinical perspective, our findings emphasise the importance of monitoring and management of periodontal health in the context of dementia prevention, although available evidence is not yet sufficient to point out clear ways for early identification of at-risk individuals, and the most efficient measures to prevent cognitive deterioration.”

In July, researchers from Imperial College London’s department of surgery and cancer, found that Alzheimer’s disease could be diagnosed by a single brain scan.

The simple test uses artificial intelligence to look at structures of the brain, including regions not previously associated with Alzheimer’s, scientists found.

While there is no cure for the progressive condition, an early diagnosis would allow patients to access help and support to manage their symptoms and plan for the future.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, memory problems are a common early sign of dementia, but it can also change the way people think, speak, feel, behave and perceive things.

Alzheimer’s disease is most common in people over the age of 65.

The risk of Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia increases with age, affecting an estimated 1 in 14 people over the age of 65 and 1 in every 6 people over the age of 80.