Andy Cohen has candidly asked whether he should ever be naked in front of his one-year-old daughter Lucy while seeking parenting advice from Mark Consuelos.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared his recent question during an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, during which Cohen told Consuelos that he needed his advice on a “parenting thing”.

According to Cohen, who is also the father to four-year-old son Ben, he and his son have taken baths together. However, the Bravo host then asked Consuelos, who shares sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, and daughter Lola, 22, with wife Kelly Ripa whether he was ever naked in front of his daughter when she was a child.

“I wanted to ask you, I needed your advice about a parenting thing,” Cohen began, according to Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been talking about this a lot on Radio Andy and I don’t have a solution. So, Ben and I have taken baths, he loves to take a bath, whatever, I guess that’s normal. Now, were you ever naked in front of Lola?

“Like, I have a daughter, what is the protocol there? Because I’m a little bit of a nudie, and I feel like I need to start locking it up.”

In response to the inquiry, Consuelos informed the fellow father that he was “never naked on purpose” and that the “rule of thumb” was to avoid nudity when his children began speaking.

“Not on purpose, I was never naked on purpose,” Consuelos told Cohen. “I think the rule of thumb was when they start speaking. When they start saying words.”

The response prompted Cohen to decide that there would then be “no bath time for [him] and his daughter”. “That’s weird, right?” he asked Consuelos.

However, Consuelos chose not to answer the question directly, with the talk-show host telling Cohen he’s “not here to say what’s weird and what’s not weird”.

But, according to Cohen, Consuelos’ eyes gave his thoughts on the subject away. “Okay your eyes are telling me that’s weird. That’s all I need to know,” Cohen said, before adding: “I just need to know the protocol!”

As for when Consuelos thinks Cohen should stop bathing with his four-year-old son, the father of three said: “Like, two years ago.”

Cohen, who welcomed both his children via surrogate, announced the arrival of his youngest child in August 2022, when he shared a photo of himself cradling the infant in the hospital shortly after her birth.

“HERE’S LUCY!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 ounces and was born at 5.13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” the TV host wrote at the time.

In 2018, before the arrival of his son, Cohen expressed his joy at becoming a father while admitting to his longtime friend Anderson Cooper that, growing up, he didn’t think it would be “possible” for him to have a family.

“When I was growing up and when we were growing up … I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family,” he said. “And here we are ... and anything’s possible. And I’m so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I’m working with.”