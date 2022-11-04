Anna Faris opens up about struggling to form a relationship with her stepchildren

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anna Faris has spoken about her relationship with husband Michael Barrett’s children and her previous struggles to form a relationship with them.

The 45-year-old comedian opened up about getting to know the cinematographer’s two children from his previous marriage during a recent interview with People. Faris is also a mother herself and shares her 10-year-old son, Jack, with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

Speaking to the publication, Faris confessed that when she first started spending time with Barrett’s children, she “felt very immature” and shared how she’d try to be involved in their lives.

“I wanted to be a kid like them,” she said. “I was listening to music so loudly, I was embarrassing them. I was always like, ‘Why don’t they like me?’”

She said she ultimately knew why Barrett’s children didn’t feel close to her at first.

“I think that I didn’t give them a ton of reason to cultivate a trusting relationship,” Faris continued. “Because I also think, when you’re an actor, your…interactions are different than with most people.”

The Mom star further explained her point, noting that her “normal interactions” with other people had to be different than the ones that she had with her stepchildren.

“Most people, even if they don’t care for you, are really kind to you, which of course, inflates your ego or whatever, and you just don’t tend to have a ton of rude or normal interactions,” she explained. “And I think that I didn’t respect the idea that I have a completely different relationship with them.”

Faris noted that her relationship with her stepchildren has continued to grow over the years, adding: “I have this special place in their life where I just get to be supportive. And I have been really working hard on that.”

Barrett and the Scary Movie star officially tied the knot in July 2021. Faris revealed the nuptials in an episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.

“My fiancé is right… well he’s now my husband,” she said in the episode, at the time. “Yes, we eloped. I’m sorry, honey, I just blurted that out. I can’t say fiancé anymore.”

Faris acknowledged how intimate the wedding was and shared that she got married without telling their families.

“We saw my family and it kind of slipped out the same way,” she explained. “My aunt asked me, ‘You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?’ and I said, ‘Actually I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.’”

During her interview with People, she also opened up about her first year of marriage and how important its been for her and husband to make time for each other

“We realised early on that we didn’t want to be apart,” Faris said. “There’s a feeling of consistent safety and security that I really appreciate.”