It is believed that the prime minister has seven children, however, he has not officially confirmed the exact number.
What is known is that the prime minister and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.
Mr Johnson also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, who was fathered as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.
“The core information in this story, namely that the father had an adulterous affair with the mother, deceiving both his wife and the mother’s partner and that the claimant, born about nine months later, was likely to be the father’s child, was a public interest matter which the electorate was entitled to know when considering his fitness for high public office,” the court said.
Why is the number of children Mr Johnson has vague?
During the court proceedings, it was alleged that Stephanie Macintyre was one of two children the prime minister fathered as a result of an affair.
The three appeal court judges said: “It was not material to the judge's conclusion whether contraceptive precautions were taken.
“What was material was that the father's infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.”
Has the prime minister ever spoken publicly about his children?
During a radio interview with LBC, presenter Nick Ferrari asked the prime minister how many children he had and if he was “fully involved” in their lives.
The prime minister responded: “I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election.
“I'm not therefore going to comment on them.”
He added: ”I am not going to put them onto the pitch in their election campaign when I think what people want to hear is what my plans are for the country, what this government is determined to do and how we are going to take this country forward.
“That is the way all parties should be judged.”
The Independent has contacted Downing Street for further comment on the birth of the prime minister and Ms Symonds' baby.
