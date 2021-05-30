Boris Johnson has married Carrie Symonds just over a year after the couple welcomed their first child.

A Number 10 spokesperson said the couple married on Saturday, 29 May in a “small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral”.

“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer,” the statement added.

The couple were engaged in late 2019 and welcomed their first child, a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, in April 2020.

In a statement announcing the birth, a spokesperson for the prime minister said

Recommended Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds congratulated on birth of baby boy

While Wilfred is Ms Symonds’ first child, Mr Johnson is more familiar with the experience of parenthood. However, the exact number of offspring the prime minister has remains unclear.

Here is everything you need to know about Mr Johnson’s children, including the latest arrival.

When was the prime minister’s youngest baby born?

The youngest of Mr Johnson's children is his son with Carrie Symonds who was born on 29 April 2020.

(Getty)

The couple first announced that they were expecting a child in February 2020 and told the public that the child would be born in the early summer.

How many other children does Boris Johnson have?

It is believed that the prime minister has seven children, however, he has not officially confirmed the exact number.

What is known is that the prime minister and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children together: Lara Lettice, 27, Milo Arthur, 25, Cassia Peaches, 23, and Theodore Apollo, 21.

Boris Johnson pictured with his daughter Lara Johnson at a polling station after casting their votes in the election for the next Mayor of London in 2012 (G

Mr Johnson also has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, who was fathered as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

The Appeal Court ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had fathered a daughter during an adulterous liaison while Mayor of London in 2009.

“The core information in this story, namely that the father had an adulterous affair with the mother, deceiving both his wife and the mother’s partner and that the claimant, born about nine months later, was likely to be the father’s child, was a public interest matter which the electorate was entitled to know when considering his fitness for high public office,” the court said.

Why is the number of children Mr Johnson has vague?

During the court proceedings, it was alleged that Stephanie Macintyre was one of two children the prime minister fathered as a result of an affair.

16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Show all 16 1 /16 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex A two-year-old Prince Harry holds the hand of his mother, Princess Diana, at Aberdeen Airport. (1986) Photo by Carraro/REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Aged two years old, Prince William is photographed outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London, following the birth of his younger brother Prince Harry. (1984) Photo by Mauro Carraro/REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince George Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's London Day School in Battersea. (2017) AFP/Getty Images 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte waves on the steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor, as she arrives at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. (2018) Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince Louis A newborn Prince Louis is pictured outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital, London. (23 April 2018) Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Queen Elizabeth II A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, aged three or four years old. (circa 1929-1930) Photo by Universal History Archive/REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth II Princess Margaret is pictured alongside her elder sister Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Elizabeth carries a purse embroidered with the letter "E" and a crown. (circa 1933) Photo by Richard Gardner/REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip is pictured in Corfu, Greece, at the age of 14 months. (1922) Photo by REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince Charles, Prince of Wales Prince Charles waves after his parents Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh as they drive a procession of welcome following their return from Canada (1951) AFP/Getty Images 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince Andrew, Duke of York A six-year-old Prince Andrew looks out from a window at Buckingham Palace. (1966) Photo by McCabe/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Princess Anne, Princess Royal An official portrait is taken of Princess Anne, a day before her fourth birthday. (1954) STF/AFP/Getty Images 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex A four-year-old Prince Edward turns in his seat as he attends the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show. (1968) Photo by P. Felix/Daily Express/Getty Images 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Princess Beatrice A two-year-old Princess Beatrice sits underneath a presentation table at the Royal Berkshire Polo Club, holding a fluffy toy. (1991) Bill Cross/Daily Mail/REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Princess Eugenie A young Princess Eugenie holds her mother, the Duchess of York's hand as she leaves Upton House School Windsor on her elder sister's first day of school. (1991) Photo by Mike Forster/ANL/REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall A four-year-old Camilla Parker Bowles, later the Duchess of Cornwall, is pictured with her two-year-old sister Annabel. (1952) Photo by Ann Cleaver/REX 16 pictures of the royal family when they were children Zara Phillips Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, attends the Royal Windsor Horse Show aged two. Zara went on to become an equestrian and Olympian. (1983) Photo by Paul Massey/Mail On Sunday/REX

The three appeal court judges said: “It was not material to the judge's conclusion whether contraceptive precautions were taken.

“What was material was that the father's infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.”

Has the prime minister ever spoken publicly about his children?

Boris Johnson has famously diverted questions about his family and personal life, especially during the election campaign in 2019.

During a radio interview with LBC, presenter Nick Ferrari asked the prime minister how many children he had and if he was “fully involved” in their lives.

Recommended Boris Johnson baby name odds revealed by bookmakers

The prime minister responded: “I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election.

“I'm not therefore going to comment on them.”

He added: ”I am not going to put them onto the pitch in their election campaign when I think what people want to hear is what my plans are for the country, what this government is determined to do and how we are going to take this country forward.

“That is the way all parties should be judged.”

The Independent has contacted Downing Street for further comment on the birth of the prime minister and Ms Symonds' baby.