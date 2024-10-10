Boris Johnson confirmed the exact number of children he has after being questioned on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Host Steven Bartlett directly asked him why the amount of kids he has is such a widely debated subject, to which the former prime minister replied: “Search me.”

It was previously believed that Mr Johnson has nine children.

He and his second wife, Marina Wheeler, who separated in 2018, have four children.

Mr Johnson’s fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, was fathered as a result of an affair.

During court proceedings, it was alleged that Macintyre was one of two children the former prime minister fathered as a result of an affair.

He also shares three children with his third wife Carrie Johnson.