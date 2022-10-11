Top London university told student she cannot breastfeed on campus

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A student at one of the world’s top art schools has been told she cannot bring her newborn baby to campus and breastfeed her during lectures.

Jasmijn Toffano was due to return to her graphic communication design course at Central Saint Martins this new academic year, after giving birth over the summer.

The 29-year-old informed the prestigious university in January that she was pregnant, discussing the matter again in May, and was of the understanding that there would not be a problem with her bringing her newborn to the higher education institution.

According to The Times, the college reversed the decision just days before she was due to return, leaving her struggling to find childcare and meet her academic obligations.

In an attempt to meet her class commitments, Toffano’s husband travelled to London with her from St Albans, where he would spend the day in a cafe with their baby while Toffano would join him in between lectures to breastfeed.

Now, the second-year student has accused the institution, which is ranked number two in the world for art and design, of discrimination.

Toffano has submitted a formal complaint into the handling of her case and has started a campaign urging the university to change its policies, something she intends to extend to other institutions.

The new mother has also created a petition calling on universities to allow new parents to bring their children to lectures while breastfeeding.

Stella McCartney is a former alumna of the respected arts institution (Getty Images)

“What I would like to see in the future is that students who have children do not have to drop out of university because of the lack of support … I believe we can make a change, and it’s not impossible,” she said.

Central Saint Martins, is part of the University of the Arts London (UAL), and counts Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and John Gallianio as former students.

The Independent has approached UAL for comment.

The news follows findings that one fifth of breastfeeding mothers have been harassed while feeding their children in public.

The 2021 study found that more than half of those polled (52 per cent) reported strangers staring at them while they breastfed, while a quarter (24 per cent) were told by strangers to cover up.