Chris Pratt’s daughters give him a glittery makeover

Chris Pratt has shown off his sparkly new look after his daughters gave him a makeover.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 44, shares his daughters Eloise Christina, 15 months, and Lyla Maria, three, with his wife Kathrine Schwarzenegger. He also shares his 11-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Farris, 46. In an amusing Instagram caption, Pratt wrote: “All I have to say... Jack would never do this to me.”

Pratt gave fans a glimpse of two different looks. The first one showed his forehead bedazzled with teal, purple, and silver gems. He had pearl-like gems dotting his face, as well as a teal manicure, in the other.

TheTomorrow War actor opened up on Late Night with Seth Meyers about his experience going from raising one son to two daughters. Pratt noted that his daughters’ penchant for all things glitter is one of many differences that he loves and appreciates.

“I love it. It’s fantastic,” he gushed to host Seth Meyers. “You know, you hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience."

“My daughter Lyla is so girly. I picked her up yesterday and she said, ‘Oh Daddy, that’s a cute outfit. Look, you have little cute pockets,” Pratt added, laughing: “That’s not something Jack ever said to me.”

While Eloise and Lyla may be mini fashionistas, Jack has taken a liking to America’s favorite pastime: baseball. The Parks and Recreation alum took his son to watch a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in late July and posted pictures of the fun father-son day on Instagram.

In the photos, Pratt and his son posed with a jersey that had their last names printed on the back. “What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!” the actor captioned his post.

He also mentioned his gratitude to the baseball team for hosting the fun outing: “Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s pitch for faith and family day, what an honour! Let’s go Dodgers!”

Watching his father play baseball isn’t the only time that Jack has supported his dad. Pratt previously said that his son was “freaked out” that his dad was voicing Mario in The Super Mario Bros Movie, telling People: “He saw it already and he’s thrilled. He loves it. He took all his friends and he really freaked out.”

The actor also noted that although his daughters were “a little too young” to watch the movie, he hoped that when they eventually see it “they’ll think their dad is cool”.